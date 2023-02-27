CYSS protest for rollback of fee hike, reopening of canteens at PU

Members of Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), held a protest at Panjab University (PU) on Monday demanding the rollback of the proposed 7.5% fee hike in self-financed courses in the varsity and reopening of canteens at University Institute of Legal Studies, Arts block and Basic Medical Sciences (BMS) block. CYSS carried out a protest seeking the rollback of fee hike, reopening of canteens at PU. (HT File)

The students marched towards the varsity’s administrative block and raised slogans against the authorities over the lack of response from them. They also marched towards the vice-chancellor (V-C)’s office to press for their demands.

The PU panel had recently suggested a 7.5% increase in fee for self-financed courses, with a cap of ₹7,500, and a ₹1,000 hike ( ₹500 hike in fee and ₹500 development fund) for traditional courses for the upcoming session. Self-financed courses are run on the fee collected from students and hence have a higher fee structure. Also, there will be a 5% hike in tuition fee in the subsequent years.

Besides rollback of fee hike and reopening of canteens, the students also demanded recruitment of more security staff, proper fencing and availability of medical facilities at the South Campus.

They also demanded the opening of a tuck shop at the South campus. The students, in a statement, said the varsity registrar has assured them to resolve the issues.

“A meeting was also held between the student representatives of CYSS and varsity officials over the demands. A committee has been formed to resolve the highlighted issues and a meeting will be held on February 28 (Tuesday),” CYSS said in a statement.

They also said they will continue to protest till all the demands are met and will start an indefinite hunger strike if the authorities remain indifferent.