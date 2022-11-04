Czech consulate office inaugurated in Chandigarh

Dr Eliska Zivoga, ambassador of Czech Republic in India, inaugurated the honorary consulate office of the Czech Republic in Chandigarh on Thursday.

She is on a two-day visit to Chandigarh. “We will focus on building more relationships in this region and are also keen on investing here,” she said, adding that they are interested in areas like defence, telecommunications, agriculture and tourism.

On the occasion, Major Guneet Chaudhary (retired) was appointed the first honorary consul of the of the Czech Republic for states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh and union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh. It is for the first time that a country from the European Union has opened an honorary consulate office in the city.

“Czech Republic supplies a majority of the defence equipment for Indian Armed forces. In view of the Make in India Policy of the government of India, a number of Czech companies are collaborating with Indian companies for the manufacture of UAV Radars and defence equipment,” said Major Chaudhary.