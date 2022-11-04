Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Czech consulate office inaugurated in Chandigarh

Czech consulate office inaugurated in Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 01:31 AM IST

Dr Eliska Zivoga, ambassador of Czech Republic in India, inaugurated the honorary consulate office of the Czech Republic in Chandigarh on Thursday; she is on a two-day visit to the city

(From left) Major Guneet Chaudhary, honorary consul of Czech Republic in Chandigarh; Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Eliska Zigova, ambassador of the Czech Republic to India. (HT)
(From left) Major Guneet Chaudhary, honorary consul of Czech Republic in Chandigarh; Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Eliska Zigova, ambassador of the Czech Republic to India. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Dr Eliska Zivoga, ambassador of Czech Republic in India, inaugurated the honorary consulate office of the Czech Republic in Chandigarh on Thursday.

She is on a two-day visit to Chandigarh. “We will focus on building more relationships in this region and are also keen on investing here,” she said, adding that they are interested in areas like defence, telecommunications, agriculture and tourism.

On the occasion, Major Guneet Chaudhary (retired) was appointed the first honorary consul of the of the Czech Republic for states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh and union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh. It is for the first time that a country from the European Union has opened an honorary consulate office in the city.

“Czech Republic supplies a majority of the defence equipment for Indian Armed forces. In view of the Make in India Policy of the government of India, a number of Czech companies are collaborating with Indian companies for the manufacture of UAV Radars and defence equipment,” said Major Chaudhary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out