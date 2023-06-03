DA case: AIG Ashish Kapoor’s vigilance custody extended by three days

A local court has granted the vigilance bureau (VB) three more days of custody of arrested Punjab Police assistant inspector general (AIG) Ashish Kapoor. Kapoor was presented in a Mohali court, which sent him to three-day vigilance remand. (Representational Photo (Shutterstock) )

Kapoor was arrested for corruption and allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The VB has also shared the first information report (FIR) registered against Kapoor with Enforcement Directorate (ED). VB officials said that ED had recently sought the copy of the FIR registered by VB in corruption case against AIG Kapoor to investigate his asset details.

Kapoor was brought from the Patiala Central Jail on Wednesday, where he was lodged in a bribery case, on a production warrant and was presented in a Mohali court, which sent him to three-day VB remand.

The council appearing on behalf of the VB pleaded before the court that the accused was not cooperating with the investigation and not sharing details of his properties. Further, the accused was also not sharing details of his aides through whom he was operating. On Tuesday, the Punjab and Haryana high court granted bail to Kapoor in the bribery case. A VB spokesperson said an FIR dated May 30 was registered against Kapoor and his wife Kamal Kapoor under Section 13 (1) (b), 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the VB police station, flying squad-1, Mohali.

The spokesperson said during investigation, it was found that between August 1, 2017, and August 31, 2022, the accused acquired unaccounted immovable and movable assets in his and his wife’s name in Chandigarh and Mohali.

It was found that Kapoor and his wife had a total income of ₹2.44-crore from their known sources, while their total expenditure during the same period amounted to ₹5.6 crore, said the spokesperson.