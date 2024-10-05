Menu Explore
DA case: HC junks anticipatory bail plea of Capt’s former adviser BIS Chahal

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 05, 2024 06:48 AM IST

The allegations are that Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, during the previous Congress tenure in Punjab and Amarinder’s stint as the CM, allegedly received hefty bribes by adopting corrupt practices and he along with his wife invested in some properties. .

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, ex-adviser to former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, in an alleged disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, ex-adviser to former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, had moved the HC on September 18, 2023, seeking anticipatory bail in an FIR registered by the state vigilance bureau on August 2, 2023, under the Prevention of Corruption Act. (HT File)

Chahal had moved the HC on September 18, 2023, seeking anticipatory bail in an FIR registered by the state vigilance bureau on August 2, 2023, under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Acting on the plea, the HC in October 2023 had granted interim protection from arrest while taking into consideration his age, then stated to be 75 years.

The court, however, had made it clear that Chahal can be called to join investigation by the cops. The petition, however, was dismissed by the bench of justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu on Friday. Detailed order is awaited.

The allegations are that Chahal, during the previous Congress tenure and Amarinder’s stint as the CM, allegedly received hefty bribes by adopting corrupt practices and he along with his wife invested in some properties. The inquiry was initiated by vigilance in November 2022 in respect of two properties-- a marriage palace on Patiala-Fatehgarh Sahib Road and construction on a commercial site located at PUDA Enclave-1, Nabha Road, Patiala. The FIR was registered in August 2023.

Follow Us On