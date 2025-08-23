DA case: VB files 40,000-page chargesheet against Majithia

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday submitted a 40,000-page chargesheet in a Mohali court in the disproportionate assets (DA)case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia. The chargesheet, brought in four sealed trunks to the court, was submitted in the court of additional sessions judge Hardeep Singh. (HT Photo)

The VB had arrested Majithia from his Amritsar residence on June 25 in the DA case allegedly involving laundering of ₹540 crore of “drug money”. On August 18, the Mohali court dismissed the bail plea of Majithia, who is currently lodged in the Nabha jail in Patiala.

Vigilance officials said this is the fastest period (59 days) in which the VB has filed a chargesheet in the court in any high-profile case.

With the chargesheet submitted, the court is likely to initiate a process to frame charges against Majithia. Once the charges are framed, the court will start trial in the case.

The FIR against Majithia stems from an ongoing investigation being conducted by a Punjab Police special investigation team into the 2021 drug case.

The VB, in the FIR registered against Majithia, had claimed preliminary investigations revealed that more than ₹540 crore of “drug money” had been laundered through several ways and it was allegedly facilitated by Majithia.

VB officials say 130-odd pages of the chargesheet mention charges against Majithia and the rest carry details of properties, revenue records, bank account details, business records related to the probe conducted by the VB. The voluminous chargesheet also has details of movable and immovable properties worth ₹700 crore allegedly linked to Majithia, it is learnt.

The VB has recorded statements of over 200 people and examined details of more than 400 bank accounts belonging to Majithia, his family, relatives, firms and companies.

The chargesheet also documents transaction trails from these accounts and evidence collected during raids conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

Officials familiar with the development said the chargesheet includes statement details of Majithia’s custodial interrogation, statements of political figures and government officials, and the month-long arguments presented during his bail hearings.

Majithia’s counsel advocate Damanbir Singh Sobti alleged that the prosecution was misleading the court to delay hearings and accused authorities of violating his client’s fundamental rights by restricting meetings with visitors on the pretext of lacking approval from the jail superintendent.