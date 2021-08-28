DA case: VB summons ex-DGP Saini to join investigation

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Friday summoned former state police chief Sumedh Singh Saini to join investigation in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Deputy superintendent of police (vigilance) Harinder Pal Singh said the notice has been pasted outside his house in Sector 20, Chandigarh, asking him to join the investigation by September 1.

The case pertains to purchasing of a property by Saini using “ill-gotten” money in Chandigarh. The vigilance filed an application in the court seeking attachment of the said property.

The orders for the attachment of the house in Sector 20, Chandigarh, were issued by the additional district and sessions judge on July 16 and the court also directed Saini to deposit monthly rent to the tune of ₹2.5 lakh with the court till the case proceedings are not over.

On August 20, the vigilance arrested Saini in connection with a September 2020 case pertaining to a fraudulent sale of a land in Kurali in Mohali district. However, the next day, high court ordered his release from the vigilance custody.

Thereafter, the vigilance filed a review petition in the high court against the release orders.