DA case: Mohali court defers Majithia’s bail plea to August 13

A local court on Tuesday once again deferred the decision on the bail plea of senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikramjit Singh Majithia, who remains in judicial custody since July 6 in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The hearing on the bail plea took place on Tuesday, during which lawyers from both sides presented their arguments for about an hour. However, no verdict was announced and the court posted the matter for August 13.

The court was also expected to pronounce its decision on Majithia’s plea seeking a change of barrack in jail. After hearing arguments on this petition as well, the court reserved its decision until August 21.

Majithia’s counsel told reporters that this was the sixth time the court had deferred his client’s bail plea. He alleged that the Punjab government was deliberately delaying the matter and had failed to substantiate its claims.

On June 25, Majithia was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau at his residence in Amritsar in connection with the disproportionate assets case. He is currently lodged in Nabha Jail.

The disproportionate assets case against Majithia stems from an ongoing investigation by a special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police, which is also probing his alleged involvement in the 2021 drug case.

Majithia had earlier been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, based on a 2018 report submitted by the state’s Anti-Drug Special Task Force (STF). He spent over five months in Patiala Jail before being granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court in August 2022.