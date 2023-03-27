Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Daily Tatkaal appointments at Chandigarh Regional Passport office raised to 605

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 27, 2023 03:19 AM IST

The 130 additional appointments will be made available from 11 am on March 27, and can be utilised for booking slots one week in advance

In an effort to reduce the waiting time for Tatkal appointments, the Regional Passport office, Chandigarh, has increased the daily appointments from 475 to 605.

Currently, there are no appointments in the general category until June 13, and even the Tatkaal category has no slots until May 18. (Getty Images)
The move is aimed at addressing the long waiting time for passports. Currently, there are no appointments in the general category until June 13, and even the Tatkaal category has no slots until May 18. As a result, over 50 people are visiting the Regional Passport Office in Sector 34 daily for emergency passport applications.

Appointments related to queries for name change, address update, photo issues, objections and passport seizures due to criminal proceedings are also fully booked until April 10.

The office also emphasised that the criteria for eligibility and documentation under the Tatkaal Scheme will be strictly enforced. Applications that do not meet the requirements or have insufficient documentation will be rejected.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
