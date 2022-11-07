Daily World Marathon: Ravi Prakash, Arati Dattatray Patil clinch top honours

Indian Army’s runner Ravi Prakash clinched the top honours in the fourth edition of the Daily World Marathon held in Chandigarh on Sunday.

He clocked 2:35:52 to win the men’s 42.175 km run. Another Indian Army runner Pankaj Dhaka (2:36:29) finished second, while Ethiopia’s Adinew Mekonnen (2:37:48) won bronze.

In the women’s marathon, Arati Dattatray Patil clocked 3:30:57 to grab the top position, Mukesh Kumari (3:47:11) finished second and Kavleen Kaur finished third with a timing of 4:30:22.

Chandigarh based Daily World newspaper, in association with the UT administration, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL), organised the marathon that carried a total prize money of ₹10 lakh.

Over 5,000 runners and volunteers participated in the marathon (42.175 km), half marathon (21.097 km) and 10 km timed runs, besides the 5-km fun run. Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit flagged off the 5-km run from the iconic Capitol Complex in Sector 1.It saw the participation of UT adviser Dharam Pal.

JM Balamurugan, principal secretary to the Punjab governor, flagged off the marathon and also participated in the 10-km run.

Chandigarh municipal commissioner and CSCL CEO Anindita Mitra flagged off the half marathon, while Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav and Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan flagged off the 10-km run.

Elite athletes from the country and abroad, along with thousands of running enthusiasts from all walks of life, participated in the runs, which were organised to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Fit India movement and women empowerment.

Internationally acclaimed female dhol player Jahan Geet Singh, who is challenging patriarchy every time she beats the dhol, earlier considered a musical instrument for men, was the brand ambassador of the run, while veteran runner Amar Singh Chauhan was also a face of the marathon.

Asian marathon champion and India’s elite marathon runner coordinator Sunita Godara was the race director.

Results:

42.175 km: Men: 1. Ravi Prakash, 2. Pankaj Dhaka, 3. Adinew Mekonnen.

Women: 1. Arati Dattatray Patil, 2. Mukesh Kumari, 3. Kavleen Kaur.

21:097 km: Men: 1. Kartik Kumar, 2. Virender Singh, 3. Tigei Isaack Kibet.

Women: 1. Richa Bhadauriya, 2. Ujala, 3. Manisha.

10 km: Men: 1. Prashant, 2. Hemraj, 3. Sandeep Singh.

Women: 1. Kiran, 2. Arpita Saini, 3. Kanojia.