Dalit girl’s suicide: Bhiwani: Police arrest son of pvt college owner

The Bhiwani police on Wednesday arrested the son of the private college owner in connection with the death of a 22-year-old Dalit woman, who died allegedly by suicide on December 24 after reportedly being denied permission to appear in the exam over unpaid fee. Haryana development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar said that the Loharu Congress MLA Rajvir Fartiya is the chairperson of the private college, where the Dalit girl was studying. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused has been identified as Rahul Kumar, son of Hanuman , who runs the private college at Singhani village in Bhiwani.

Bhiwani deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dalip Singh, who was heading the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case said that they have arrested the college owner’s son for allegedly harassing the girl for not paying the fee.

“The college owner and principal are yet to join the investigation. The victim’s father claimed that Rahul had called his daughter even on the night of December 24. We will check the call details of the accused and the victim,” the DSP added.

A police official requesting anonymity said that Rahul was allegedly harassing the woman for the last three months.

Meanwhile, Haryana social justice and empowerment minister Krishan Bedi alleged that the director of the college was a relative of Congress MLA Rajbir Fartia.

Speaking to new agency ANI, Bedi said, “In a college run by a Congress politician in Fartia Bhima village, a Dalit woman died by suicide because the director’s son Rahul pressurised her to have a physical relation with him to get her college fee waived. She was so distressed that she took her life.”

He also accused Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala for allegedly hiding these facts and changing the angle of the issue.

Responding to the allegations, Surjewala wrote on X, “The preamble of our Constitution talks about equality, liberty, fraternity and justice. But it is sad that in Haryana a Dalit woman has to die by suicide over not being able to pay the examination fees. This incident is not only sad but also extremely shameful. The victim’s family should get justice and this case should be thoroughly investigated.”

“Will education now be determined by money and caste? Will the BJP government, which gave the slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, now answer how long will women will be crushed under the burden of poverty and caste,” Selja wrote on X.

Calls and messages to the MLA did not elicit any response.

(With agency inputs)