Dalit rights activist Kanta Allaria launches own party in Ambala
Dalit rights activist Kanta Allaria launched her own political party, Mission Ekta Party, here on Saturday. She said that its goal is to implement the Constitution to empower citizens to rise above discrimination on caste lines.
Addressing a press conference at a private hotel in Ambala City, the leaders called out the tagline of the party – “Na Jati Na Dharma Humanity Hi Karma” and said that her party manifesto was based on the Constitution, which grants equal rights to all Indians.
“The Constitution inspires us to follow the path of humanity. Most political parties have exploited the people of India on the basis of religion and it is obvious that this is a plan to bind the youth to the chains of slavery,” said Allaria.
Targeting BJP, Congress and other parties, she said that these parties have followed the principle of divide and rule, and they are successful due to illiteracy in the country. The party’s national executive was also announced at the launch event.
Allaria has contested several elections unsuccessfully with various political parties and as an independent. She was an active face in the farmer’s agitation against the now-scrapped three farm laws.
Bengaluru Karaga to continue tradition of visiting dargah
Despite recent calls by right-wing groups demanding to keep the Muslim community away from Hindu festivals, the Bengaluru Karaga procession will continue the traditional visit to the Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan Dargah in Cottonpet, organisers said on Saturday. The annual Bengaluru Karaga festival is returning to its full glory after a long break of two years due to the Covid pandemic. The procession also involves a visit to a Dargah.
Ludhiana | Divisional commissioner pushes for ridge seeding technique to help conserve groundwater
For conservation of depleting groundwater table, divisional commissioner (Patiala division) Chander Gaind urged the farmers to adopt ridge seeding technique for sowing paddy instead of the conventional method of flooding the field. Gaind said he held a meeting with Progressive farmer Surjeet Singh Sadhugarh, who has been successfully using this technique over the years a few days ago, where the latter presented ways to save water and protect the environment through modern farming techniques.
Chandigarh: Para sports carnival at Sukhna on April 16
The City Beautiful will host its first-ever sports carnival for persons with disabilities at Sukhna Lake on April 16. Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit will flag off the one-day tournament at Sukhna Lake Sports Complex at 4.30 pm. The event is being organised by Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, Sector 28, a non-profit organisation working for the empowerment of people facing severe disabilities due to spinal or brain injuries.
Education director pulls up Ludhiana DEO for inaction against illegal construction at school
Taking strict note of the non-compliance of Kaur's previous two orders to probe the alleged illegal construction at Government Primary School, Sukhdev Nagar, and submit a report regarding the same, the Punjab education department director in his latest communication said district education officer elementary Jaswinder Kaur would be held personally responsible for the delay. Despite repeated calls and messages seeking her response against the allegations, Kaur refrained from speaking on the issue.
Freedom in the air for rhinos in UP’s Dudhwa national park
Dudhwa rhinos would soon feel fresh air of freedom away from their fenced enclosures in Dudhwa National Park here. A radio collar is a wide band of machine-belting fitted with a small radio transmitter and battery used for animal tracking. Field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Sanjay Kumar Pathak said the step was being taken on the directives of UP chief wildlife warden to ensure exposure of Dudhwa rhinos to free ranging and habitat improvement.
