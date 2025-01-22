Dallewal’s health improving after medical aid: Report

The health of Jagjit Singh Dallewal –– whose fast-unto-death entered 58th day on Wednesday –– has improved significantly days after getting medical aid, the farmer leader’s latest medical examination report showed. The health of Jagjit Singh Dallewal –– whose fast-unto-death entered 58th day on Wednesday –– has improved significantly days after getting medical aid, the farmer leader’s latest medical examination report showed. (HT Photo)

“Examination of his cardiovascular system and respiratory system are normal. He is conscious, cooperative and oriented,” read the report prepared by the medical board following tests undergone by Dallewal on January 21.

As per the report, the farmer leader’s uric acid levels have dropped to 5.01 mg%, which is under the normal range. Before the medical aid, his uric acid level was 9.40.

Along with this, his blood ketones level, which indicates starvation, is learnt to have also improved. As per the blood test reports accessed by HT, the ketone value has lowered to 1.51 mmol/L which was as high as 6.53 mmol/L earlier.

As to Dallewal’s blood pressure (BP), it has been recorded at 124/84, which is normal. Earlier, his BP had been fluctuating and dropped to critical level on several occasions.

Following continuous medical aid now, Dallewal has tested negative for urine ketone. Earlier, he had tested positive for the same.

“He has been advised to continue the IV fluids and other medication,” reads the report prepared by the medical board constituted by the Punjab government.

Doctors said two bottles of dextrose were also added to his routine prescriptions to increase his calorie intake. Apart from this, he is being administered ringer lactate and DNS through drip.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Jagpalinder Singh said, “Dallewal’s health has already improved. He is recovering well. All his parameters have shown improvement ever since the medical aid has been extended to him.”