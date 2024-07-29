 Damaged manhole cover poses threat to commuters in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Damaged manhole cover poses threat to commuters in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 29, 2024 10:44 PM IST

A damaged sewerage cover near the residence of the police commissioner on Dandi Swami road in Ludhiana is posing a serious risk to commuters and pedestrians. The open and broken manhole has become a significant safety hazard, especially for those travelling in the area during the night or in low visibility conditions.

Authorities were alerted a few days ago, but as of now, no action has been taken to fix the manhole or to put up warning signs to alert the public of the danger. (HT Photo)

Local residents and passersby have expressed concern over the potential for accidents and injuries. The manhole, which has been in a state of disrepair for several days, is located on a busy road, increasing the likelihood of incidents.

Authorities were alerted a few days ago, but as of now, no action has been taken to fix the manhole or to put up warning signs to alert the public of the danger. Residents are urging the municipal corporation to address the problem immediately to prevent any mishaps.

“The manhole is in a terrible state and poses a serious threat to everyone using the road,” said Gurpreet, a local resident. “We hope the authorities will take swift action to repair it,” he added.

Authorities concerned said sewerage cover will be replaced soon so that people would not suffer.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Damaged manhole cover poses threat to commuters in Ludhiana
Story Saved
