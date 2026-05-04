Darbar move to Srinagar: CM Omar Abdullah welcomed with guard of honour

The civil secretariat in Srinagar buzzed with action on Monday as the biannual ‘darbar move’ officially resumed with chief minister Omar Abdullah taking the salute at the ceremonial guard of honour by a contingent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. A security official stands guard outside the civil secretariat during the annual ‘darbar move’, in Srinagar on Monday. Darbar move offices reopen in Srinagar after six months in Jammu, as the government shifts its base for the summer. (PTI Photo)

The reopening of offices in the summer capital marks the formal return of a tradition that had remained suspended since 2021.

Accompanied by his cabinet colleagues and senior bureaucrats, the chief minister interacted with employees who relocated from the winter capital, Jammu.

The resumption is a significant political victory for the Abdullah-led government, which made reviving the darbar move a key point of the National Conference’s 2024 election manifesto.