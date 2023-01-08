Day 113: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Karnal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday reached Karnal district. Rahul along with around 200 party workers and leaders will stay in Karnal and will resume the foot march on Sunday morning. This is the first night stay of the yatris since the yatra entered Haryana on January 5.

Rahul walked around 25 km on the NH-44 from Kohand village to Karnal’s NDRI Chowk. The yatra also passed through Karnal city, the constituency of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

During the yatra, Rahul interacted with farmers, sportspersons and ex-servicemen and asked about the challenges and problems they were facing in the state. He met the members of the OBC community and the delegation of liberated nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes and had an in-depth discussion.

Representatives of de-notified nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes told him that in 2006, the Ranka Commission was constituted under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, which made recommendations for their social, educational and economic betterment and they urged him to implement the recommendations of the commission if the Congress government was formed in the state.

Accompanied by Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Kiran Choudhry and Udai Bhan, Rahul was given a rousing welcome at various locations. He also watched a kabaddi match between players of Haryana and Punjab at Kambopura village of Karnal district.

The yatra was started at 6 am from Kohand village and reached Madhuban in Karnal at 11 am after a halt for lunch and it was resumed at 3 pm from Madhuban and continued till the filing of this report.

Rahul along with 200 yatris and several leaders from the state will spend a night near Uchani village in Karnal as arrangements have been made at a party worker’s farmhouse on the outskirts of Karnal. On Sunday, the yatra will resume from Shamgarh village of Karnal district and enter Kurukshetra district by the evening.

Kiran Choudhry sustains minor injury

Congress leader Kiran Choudhry sustained a minor injury as she slipped while walking with Rahul near Madhuban. She has been admitted to a hospital. Choudhary said she was going for an MRI as doctors suspect a ligament injury. Congress leader Kumari Selja visited her at the hospital.

