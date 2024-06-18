 Day 2: Punjab Police conduct search ops at rly stations, bus stands across state - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Day 2: Punjab Police conduct search ops at rly stations, bus stands across state

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 18, 2024 06:20 AM IST

Punjab Police on Monday conducted a special cordon and search operation (CASO) at and around all the railway stations and bus stands across the state. Today was the second day of the special search operation.

As part of the ongoing drive against drugs and anti-social elements, the Punjab Police on Monday conducted a special cordon and search operation (CASO) at and around all the railway stations and bus stands across the state. Today was the second day of the special search operation.

As part of the ongoing drive against drugs and anti-social elements, the Punjab Police on Monday conducted a special cordon and search operation (CASO) at and around all the railway stations and bus stands across the state. Today was the second day of the special search operation. (Representational image)
As part of the ongoing drive against drugs and anti-social elements, the Punjab Police on Monday conducted a special cordon and search operation (CASO) at and around all the railway stations and bus stands across the state. Today was the second day of the special search operation. (Representational image)

It was conducted on the directions of the director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav from 11am to 3pm simultaneously in all 28 police districts under which police teams with the assistance of sniffer dogs checked people arriving and departing at railway stations and bus stands.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Special director general of police (special DGP) law and order Arpit Shukla, who was monitoring this state-level operation, said that all range officers, CPs/ SSPs were asked to personally supervise the CASO and deploy at least two police teams per railway station/bus stand under the supervision of gazetted-rank officer to carry out this operation.

He said that over 350 police teams, involving over 2,500 police personnel, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons at different railway stations and bus stands in the state while ensuring minimum inconvenience to them.

As many as 2,841 people were checked during the operation conducted at 106 railway stations and 178 bus stands in the state, he added.

Meanwhile, police teams have also checked two-wheelers and four-wheelers stationed at the parking of railway stations during the operation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Day 2: Punjab Police conduct search ops at rly stations, bus stands across state
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On