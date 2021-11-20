Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Day after arrest, drug peddling accused escapes from court complex in Ludhiana
Day after arrest, drug peddling accused escapes from court complex in Ludhiana

When the accused was brought to the court complex in Ludhiana for hearing, he pushed the constable down and fled.
This is the second such case to be reported in the last three days. On November 15, an alleged serial killer had tried to escape from the court complex in Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 03:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after his arrest, a man accused of drug peddling escaped from police custody at the new court complex on Thursday.

The accused, Sukhraj Singh of Dongra village, and two others had been arrested with 9g heroin, 53 empty sachets, and an electronic weighing machine on November 17, said assistant sub-inspector Jivan Singh of the Dehlon police station.

On Thursday, when the accused was brought to the court complex for hearing, Sukhraj pushed constable Darshan Singh and fled. The cops chased him, but to no avail.

ASI Sukhpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre­hension) of the Indian Penal Code at the Division-5 police station. A hunt is on for his arrest.

Deja vu

This is the second such case to be reported in the last three days. On November 15, an alleged serial killer had tried to escape from the court complex. He had beaten up and torn the constable’s uniform, but he was apprehended.

Saturday, November 20, 2021
