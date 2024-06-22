Day after carjacking, two Jalandhar residents held

A day after a carjacking in the city, police on Friday arrested two Jalandhar residents in connection with the crime, officials said. They added that two of the accused’s aides managed to escape. Police have not released the names of their two aides who are yet to be arrested. (iStock)

Police recovered the stolen car, a revolver, a pistol, nine bullets and fake vehicle registration plates from the accused. As the accused tried to flee in a bid to evade arrest, they fell on the road and were nabbed. One of the accused also suffered injuries from the fall.

The arrested accused were identified as Vinod Kumar alias Happy, 31, of Ravidaspura Mohalla on Nurmahal Road in Phillaur, and Sukhvir Singh alias Sukhi, 32, of Kukkad village, both in Jalandhar district.

Police said the accused were travelling in the Maruti Suzuki Baleno they had snatched on Thursday from Sarthak Bansal, 19, of Kitchlu Nagar. Sarthak is a student.

The police nabbed the accused when the latter were stopped for checking on the Ladhowal Bypass overbridge. The accused had installed fake registration plates on the car.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Shubham Aggarwal said that soon after receiving information about the carjacking, police formed multiple teams to solve the crime.

The police team noticed a Baleno car crossing the Ladhowal Bypass overbridge and signalled the accused to stop. The duo got down from the car and made a run for it to evade arrest, but were nabbed.

“On checking, police recovered a revolver, a pistol, nine bullets and actual number plates of the car from the vehicle. During questioning, the accused told police that after the carjacking, they installed fake registration plates on the car. They were trying to flee the city,” said the ADCP.

“Vinod Kumar is already facing a trial in a burglary case registered at the Phillaur police station on February 19. No criminal record of Sukhvir Singh has been discovered yet. The accused told police that they had come to Ludhiana with the intention of snatching and found Sarthak, who was alone, a soft target. They robbed the student of his car, two mobile phones, gold chain and wallet (that contained ₹ 1,500) at gunpoint,” he added.

The ADCP added that a case under sections 379-B and 34 was registered against the accused at the Ladhowal police station.

After the recovery of the car and fake number plates, the police added sections 411 and 473 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the first-information report (FIR).

A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused, he said.