Day after clash in Ludhiana’s Dugri, SHO transferred for negligence

A day after a clash between two groups that resulted in gunshot injuries for two people in the city, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma transferred inspector Manjit Kaur, station head officer (SHO) at the Dugri police station, to Police Lines on Monday for negligence.

All SHOs had been ordered to establish temporary check-posts in the crowded areas under their respective jurisdiction in the wake of the Independence Day celebrations. However, Singh, who was on VVIP duty at a hotel hosting chief minister Bhagwant Man, failed to comply with the same.

Sharma said it was the duty of the SHO to ensure proper security measures, and the transfer was a result of her failing to comply with the directions.

Case registered

Police, meanwhile, lodged a cross FIR pertaining to the aforementioned clash. Harsimran Singh, of MIG flats, Urban Estate, Durgi, one of the two people who suffered the gunshot injury in the incident said, he along with his friend Bikramjit Singh, Jatinderpal Singh of Flower Enclave, Dugri, got into an argument with him over a land dispute near the local market.

He went on to allege that a scuffle broke out between them, following which Jatinderpal opened fire at him and his friend. Bikramjit suffered a gunshot to his stomach, while he himself was shot in the thigh. They were rushed to CMC hospital.

Jatinderpal Singh, who is being treated for injuries suffered during the scuffle at the DMC Hospital, meanwhile, said he used his licensed revolver in self-defence as he was attacked by Harsimran and his acquaintances.

Assistant sub-inspector Dhanwant Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police have recovered a .32 bore revolver and four bullet shells and have impounded Jatinder’s car.

Jatinder has been booked for attempted murder and under the Arms Act, while a case has also been registered against Harsimran and his accomplices for voluntarily causing hurt, rioting and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Patrol team found sleeping hours before I-Day, SHO transferred

Following an inquiry into the incident of a para military forces’ team being found sleeping on duty a day before Independence Day, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma marked a probe and transferred the station head officer of Sarabha Nagar police station, sub-inspector Harpreet Singh Dehal after finding him negligent.

Confirming the development, Sharma said such negligence will not be tolerated.

Para military forces had been deputed in the city to help police in patrolling duty, but on Sunday night, senior officers, during a check, found the team members sleeping. On being questioned, the members said the police station concerned has not deputed any local officer with them for patrolling and they fell asleep waiting.

Meanwhile, inspector Satpal Singh, station head officer, at the PAU police station was transferred following a dispute with a revenue officer.