Day after clash in Ludhiana’s Dugri, SHO transferred for negligence
A day after a clash between two groups that resulted in gunshot injuries for two people in the city, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma transferred inspector Manjit Kaur, station head officer (SHO) at the Dugri police station, to Police Lines on Monday for negligence.
All SHOs had been ordered to establish temporary check-posts in the crowded areas under their respective jurisdiction in the wake of the Independence Day celebrations. However, Singh, who was on VVIP duty at a hotel hosting chief minister Bhagwant Man, failed to comply with the same.
Sharma said it was the duty of the SHO to ensure proper security measures, and the transfer was a result of her failing to comply with the directions.
Case registered
Police, meanwhile, lodged a cross FIR pertaining to the aforementioned clash. Harsimran Singh, of MIG flats, Urban Estate, Durgi, one of the two people who suffered the gunshot injury in the incident said, he along with his friend Bikramjit Singh, Jatinderpal Singh of Flower Enclave, Dugri, got into an argument with him over a land dispute near the local market.
He went on to allege that a scuffle broke out between them, following which Jatinderpal opened fire at him and his friend. Bikramjit suffered a gunshot to his stomach, while he himself was shot in the thigh. They were rushed to CMC hospital.
Jatinderpal Singh, who is being treated for injuries suffered during the scuffle at the DMC Hospital, meanwhile, said he used his licensed revolver in self-defence as he was attacked by Harsimran and his acquaintances.
Assistant sub-inspector Dhanwant Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police have recovered a .32 bore revolver and four bullet shells and have impounded Jatinder’s car.
Jatinder has been booked for attempted murder and under the Arms Act, while a case has also been registered against Harsimran and his accomplices for voluntarily causing hurt, rioting and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Patrol team found sleeping hours before I-Day, SHO transferred
Following an inquiry into the incident of a para military forces’ team being found sleeping on duty a day before Independence Day, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma marked a probe and transferred the station head officer of Sarabha Nagar police station, sub-inspector Harpreet Singh Dehal after finding him negligent.
Confirming the development, Sharma said such negligence will not be tolerated.
Para military forces had been deputed in the city to help police in patrolling duty, but on Sunday night, senior officers, during a check, found the team members sleeping. On being questioned, the members said the police station concerned has not deputed any local officer with them for patrolling and they fell asleep waiting.
Meanwhile, inspector Satpal Singh, station head officer, at the PAU police station was transferred following a dispute with a revenue officer.
PPCB collects sample to ascertain pollution level in Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah
At a time when the municipal corporation and Punjab Pollution Control Board are seen passing the buck onto each other over Buddha Nullah pollution row, the latter collected samples from the nullah on August 15. Teams collected four samples from the drain to check the discharge of untreated domestic waste in the drain. The board, meanwhile, has pointed out the civic body's own failure in stopping direct flow of untreated sewer waste into the drain.
Attempted murder accused held with 340 gm heroin in Ludhiana
A special task force team arrested an alleged drug peddler after recovering 340 gm heroin from The accused, Baljinder Kumar, 32, of Ladhowal village's possession. The team also impounded the motorcycle being used by the accused, who has earlier been for an attempted murder. The accused, Baljinder Kumar, 32, of Ladhowal village, was arrested near Bhora Colony, Jalandhar bypass, by a team led by sub-inspector Naresh Kumar following a tip off.
Yamuna water level inches up after rain upstream, nears warning zone
New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna inched up marginally again on Tuesday evening, with the metric heading back near the warning zone, on the back of rain upstream in northwestern India, after dropping for a couple of days. It climbed again, rising to 204.34 metres as of 8pm on Tuesday after rain in Haryana and other regions north of Delhi.
GMADA gears up to relaunch Eco City-3 project
Two years after scrapping land acquisition for Urban Estate Eco City-3 at New Chandigarh, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority is set to acquire around 720 acres for the project again. Under the project, residential, commercial, and institutional properties are to come up on 720 acres acquired from six villages - Rajgarh, Takipur, Kartarpur, Kansala, and Hoshiarpur. Only 118 of 450 landowners had come forward at the time.
Ludhiana blanket manufacturing unit gutted in major fire
A major fire broke out at a blanket manufacturing unit — Arora fabrics in Kohara area on Monday night. Nine fire tenders including seven from Ludhiana city and two from Samrala were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after a near-eight-hour operation. The fire broke out at the unit, while it was operational. A suspected short circuit is thought to be the cause of the fire.
