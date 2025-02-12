Day after mining mafia attack on Mandi SDM, one arrested

A man was arrested for allegedly attacking Mandi sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Om Kant Thakur while the latter was out for a surprise inspection to check illegal mining on the banks of Beas, officials said on Tuesday. Mandi SDM Om Kant Thakur (wearing mask) at the civil hospital after the attack on Monday. (HT Photo)

Police said the accused, Hira Lal of Thunag, was the attacker and has been arrested. According to police, Hira Lal is a shopkeeper and rents out horses. He was produced in a court and sent to three-day police remand.

They said six others have joined the investigation over the attack that occurred late on Monday.

Thakur, a 2020-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, sustained injuries to his face in the incident in Bindravani area and was rushed to the local civil hospital. He was discharged after preliminary treatment. Reports on Monday said the SDM’s tooth was broken in the attack.

Mandi superintendent of police (SP) Sakshi Verma said, “The incident occurred when the SDM, accompanied by his driver, went for an inspection. Three individuals involved in mining fled after seeing the SDM. A fourth person not initially present arrived after noticing the other three running. He was intoxicated and began recording a video of the SDM, leading to an altercation. He attacked the SDM, causing a dental injury. He was arrested immediately after the incident and a case was registered. Six, including the three who fled, have joined the investigation.”

Police said the who have joined the investigation include three labourers, Suraj Rishi Dev, Prakash Rishi Dev and Tanveer, all residents of Bihar; Puran Chand, owner of tractor and driver; and Rajeev, both residents of Talyahar. A contractor, identified as Jyoti from Bindrabani, has also joined the probe.

Mandi deputy commissioner (DC) Apoorv Devgan said, “We are undeterred by such incidents and will continue to take strict action against illegal mining. The incident has strengthened our resolve.”

Cong leaders ‘sheltering’ mining mafia: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday slammed Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government after the incident.

BJP state chief Rajeev Bindal said the mining mafia in Himachal is ‘out of control’.

Bindal said it is shocking that the SDM was attacked while inspecting illegal sand mining. Bindal said that it was confirmed that the mining mafia was working with protection from Congress leaders and that is why such anti social activities were on the rise.

He said Baddi-Barotiwala, Una, Mandi and Kangra were major districts affected by the mining mafia.

Bindal said residents of Takiya Chanor village under Chanor gram panchayat, under the jurisdiction of Indora police station, were up in arms against unabated illegal mining on government land.

“A large number of machines and stone crushers from neighbouring Punjab come into this area in the Indora assembly constituency in Kangra and allegedly indulge in illegal mining,” said Bindal.