Day after newly married couple’s murder in Hisar’s Hansi, woman’s brother, cousin held

A day after a newly married couple was gunned down in Hisar’s Hansi in a suspected case of ‘honour killing’, police arrested the woman’s brother and cousin on murder charges. Tejbir, 27, and Meena, 24, -- residents of Badala village and Sultanpur village, respectively -- were sitting in Lala Hukam Chand Jain Park on Monday morning when some assailants shot them dead. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Sachin Kumar, 21, of Sultanpur village, who is the woman’s brother, and Rahul Kumar, 21, of Jind’s Dariya Wala village, who is her maternal uncle’s son.

Hansi superintendent of police (SP) Maqsood Ahmed said that Sachin, a Class-12 passout, is currently pursuing a computer course and has no criminal history. Rahul, meanwhile, is wanted in a firing case in Karnal and was earlier arrested with an illegal weapon. Police have recovered four persons from the duo.

As per police sources, Sachin had been in contact with Meena over Instagram and had tried to persuade her to annul the marriage.

“On Sunday, the couple had come to visit Meena’s ailing mother. The next morning, they were to catch a bus to Delhi and were waiting in a park. During the intervening period, Sachin rang up Meena and spoke to her for around half-an-hour. Just as the couple was leaving the park, Sachin and Rahul shot them dead,” revealed a senior cop.

The couple had solemnised their marriage in Ghaziabad on April 22, reportedly against the wishes of Meena’s family. Her family had allegedly issued them threats following which the couple sought court protection on May 1. They were then moved to a safehouse in Hisar. On May 4, they withdrew their petition and started living at Tejbir’s house.