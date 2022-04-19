Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Day after SAD district vice-president’s arrest, high drama outside police station
chandigarh news

Day after SAD district vice-president’s arrest, high drama outside police station

On Monday, Tibba police had arrested Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s district vice-president Furkan Qureshi alias Bablu Qureshi for hurting religious sentiments through a Facebook post.
Complainant Sappal told mediapersons that when he went to the Tibba police station to complete some formalities, a mob of over 150 persons opened attack on him and his friends. He claimed that the attackers were supporters of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s district vice-president Furkan Qureshi alias Bablu Qureshi. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Complainant Sappal told mediapersons that when he went to the Tibba police station to complete some formalities, a mob of over 150 persons opened attack on him and his friends. He claimed that the attackers were supporters of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s district vice-president Furkan Qureshi alias Bablu Qureshi. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 06:20 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s district vice-president Furkan Qureshi alias Bablu Qureshi was arrested for hurting religious sentiments, at least 150 persons allegedly assaulted the complainant, Aman Sappal, and his friends at Tibba police station on Tuesday.

Qureshi also reportedly tried to hurt himself by banging his head against the wall.

After the incident, various religious groups gathered at the police station and staged a protest, demanding action against all those who assaulted the complainant.

Heavy police force has been deployed outside the police station to avoid any untoward situation.

Complainant Sappal told mediapersons that assistant sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh had called him to the police station as his signatures were needed on some documents.

He said that when he reached there, he saw Qureshi’s supporters gathered there in huge numbers.

“As we tried to enter the police station, the mob, armed with sticks, iron rods and pistols, opened attack on us with an intention to kill us. Some cops came to our rescue and took us inside the police station,” said Sappal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gurdev Sharma Debi said that Qureshi’s men were captured on closed-circuit television cameras installed outside the police station. He added that they will continue their protest till all accused are arrested.

Tibba station house officer (SHO) inspector Ranbir Singh said some supporters of Quershi had indulged in a spat with the complainant but police intervened and diffused the situation.

The SHO added that Qureshi had tried to hurt himself to mount pressure on the police. “We will take action against him after taking a legal opinion,” added the cop.

On Monday, Tibba police had arrested Qureshi under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli¬gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli¬gious beliefs) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code, over a Facebook post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • AAP leader Atishi tweeted this photo - which she claims shows the main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots, Ansar - with a BJP leader.

    AAP's 'explosive' revelation about Jahangirpuri accused Ansar after BJP's claims

    "The main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots - Ansar - is a BJP leader," Atishi claimed. Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured. On Monday, in a letter to Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor asked him to expel Ansar from the party.

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

    No religious procession to be taken out without permission, says UP CM

    With Eid festival and Akshaya Tritiya likely to fall on the same day next month and many other festivals lined up in the coming days, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the police needs to be extra cautious. Permission should be given to only those religious processions, which are traditional. New programmes should not be given unnecessary permission," Adityanath added. Those who are currently on leave, must return to the place of posting within the next 24 hours.

  • The incident took place at 1.50am on Monday when the convoy of the Mauritius Prime Minister was moving from the Western Expressway Highway towards Bandra Worli sea link. (File Photo)

    2 men tried to drive into visiting Mauritius PM’s convoy in Mumbai; arrested

    The Bandra police on Monday arrested two men after they allegedly tried to barge in the convoy of Mauritius Prime Minster Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at Mahim Causeway at 1.50am on Monday, police said adding that the men were drunk when the incident took place and they were later let out on bail. Mhatre said that as he was standing there gesturing other vehicles to stop, two men in a brown Renault car began honking.

  • A video of the youths beating up and forcing the boy to lick the feet of one of the accused was recorded and shared on social media.

    In UP's Rae Bareli, Dalit boy thrashed, forced to lick feet; video goes viral

    At least eight people have been arrested after a class 10 Dalit student was thrashed and made to lick the feet of a man in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli - a video of the shocking incident has surfaced on social media, news agency PTI reported. A video of them beating up and forcing the boy to lick the feet of one of the accused was recorded and shared on social media.

  • A gang of car thieves was busted with the arrest of two of its members and the recovery of two stolen cars and a firearm in Ferozepur on Tuesday. (Representative photo)

    Gang of car thieves busted in Ferozepur, two members held

    A gang of car thieves was busted with the arrest of two of its members and the recovery of two stolen cars and a firearm in Ferozepur on Tuesday. When Jagdish Singh of Nathuwala village in Moga district moved further, two unidentified men stopped his car (CH-01-BY-8816) near Santuwala village and drove off in it, taking away his wallet, too.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out