Day after SAD district vice-president’s arrest, high drama outside police station
A day after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s district vice-president Furkan Qureshi alias Bablu Qureshi was arrested for hurting religious sentiments, at least 150 persons allegedly assaulted the complainant, Aman Sappal, and his friends at Tibba police station on Tuesday.
Qureshi also reportedly tried to hurt himself by banging his head against the wall.
After the incident, various religious groups gathered at the police station and staged a protest, demanding action against all those who assaulted the complainant.
Heavy police force has been deployed outside the police station to avoid any untoward situation.
Complainant Sappal told mediapersons that assistant sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh had called him to the police station as his signatures were needed on some documents.
He said that when he reached there, he saw Qureshi’s supporters gathered there in huge numbers.
“As we tried to enter the police station, the mob, armed with sticks, iron rods and pistols, opened attack on us with an intention to kill us. Some cops came to our rescue and took us inside the police station,” said Sappal.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gurdev Sharma Debi said that Qureshi’s men were captured on closed-circuit television cameras installed outside the police station. He added that they will continue their protest till all accused are arrested.
Tibba station house officer (SHO) inspector Ranbir Singh said some supporters of Quershi had indulged in a spat with the complainant but police intervened and diffused the situation.
The SHO added that Qureshi had tried to hurt himself to mount pressure on the police. “We will take action against him after taking a legal opinion,” added the cop.
On Monday, Tibba police had arrested Qureshi under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli¬gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli¬gious beliefs) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code, over a Facebook post.
-
AAP's 'explosive' revelation about Jahangirpuri accused Ansar after BJP's claims
"The main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots - Ansar - is a BJP leader," Atishi claimed. Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured. On Monday, in a letter to Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor asked him to expel Ansar from the party.
-
No religious procession to be taken out without permission, says UP CM
With Eid festival and Akshaya Tritiya likely to fall on the same day next month and many other festivals lined up in the coming days, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the police needs to be extra cautious. Permission should be given to only those religious processions, which are traditional. New programmes should not be given unnecessary permission," Adityanath added. Those who are currently on leave, must return to the place of posting within the next 24 hours.
-
2 men tried to drive into visiting Mauritius PM’s convoy in Mumbai; arrested
The Bandra police on Monday arrested two men after they allegedly tried to barge in the convoy of Mauritius Prime Minster Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at Mahim Causeway at 1.50am on Monday, police said adding that the men were drunk when the incident took place and they were later let out on bail. Mhatre said that as he was standing there gesturing other vehicles to stop, two men in a brown Renault car began honking.
-
In UP's Rae Bareli, Dalit boy thrashed, forced to lick feet; video goes viral
At least eight people have been arrested after a class 10 Dalit student was thrashed and made to lick the feet of a man in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli - a video of the shocking incident has surfaced on social media, news agency PTI reported. A video of them beating up and forcing the boy to lick the feet of one of the accused was recorded and shared on social media.
-
Gang of car thieves busted in Ferozepur, two members held
A gang of car thieves was busted with the arrest of two of its members and the recovery of two stolen cars and a firearm in Ferozepur on Tuesday. When Jagdish Singh of Nathuwala village in Moga district moved further, two unidentified men stopped his car (CH-01-BY-8816) near Santuwala village and drove off in it, taking away his wallet, too.
