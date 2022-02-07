Day after stone pelting incident in Ludhiana, 30 booked under sections of IPC and Arms Act

A day after miscreants pelted stones and bottles at the house of their rival in Joshi Nagar of Haibowal, the police lodged an FIR against 10 persons and their 20 unidentified accomplices.

According to the complainant, the accused were taking rounds of the area hours before the incident. A day after the incident, the police force was also deployed in the area.

Those who have been booked are identified as Ghugga, Romi, Happy, Billa, Bhanu, Prashant, Kali, Gora and Rohit. Their accomplices are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Balwinder Kaur of Joshi Nagar. Kaur stated that the accused nursed rivalry against her son Aman.

She said on Friday there was a religious function going on in the colony and she was attending it. Someone noticed outsiders roaming around in the area and told her about it. She went to her home and locked the doors from inside. Meanwhile, the accused gathered outside her house and started throwing stones and bottles at the house.

She alleged that the accused had opened fire also targeting the house with the intention to harm them. The miscreants had left the place threatening her and the area residents.

Sub-inspector Harpreet Singh, SHO, Haibowal police station, said the police reached the spot immediately after being informed. Before the police could reach the spot, the accused had left the place.

He said a case under Sections 336, 148 and 149 of the IPC, Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.