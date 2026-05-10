Day before MC polls: 1,238 cartons of illegal liquor seized in Sonepat

Ahead of the voting for the Sonepat municipal corporation (MC) elections scheduled for Sunday, a joint team of CM flying and CID busted an illegal liquor smuggling network and seized illegal liquor worth ₹40 lakh from Kharkhoda area. CM flying inspector Bijender Singh said the team became suspicious after removing the tarpaulin covering the trailer and found rice husk bags loaded inside. (HT Photo)

The raid was conducted at the parking lot of a private hotel, where officials recovered 1,238 cartons of liquor concealed beneath bags filled with rice husk. Officials said the recovered liquor was allegedly brought from Chandigarh and was suspected to be meant for illegal distribution during the MC elections. According to officials, the action was carried out on a tip-off received by the CM Flying team.

CM flying inspector Bijender Singh said the team became suspicious after removing the tarpaulin covering the trailer and found rice husk bags loaded inside. When the bags were removed, liquor cartons were found hidden underneath. No driver or owner was found at the spot.

Officials said that the liquor was reportedly authorised for sale in Chandigarh only, and authorities suspect excise duty evasion and illegal supply to other areas during the election period. Police and excise officials are now investigating the source of the liquor and the intended supply network. FIR proceedings in the case are underway.