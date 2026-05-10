Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Day before MC polls: 1,238 cartons of illegal liquor seized in Sonepat

    The raid was conducted at the parking lot of a private hotel, where officials recovered 1,238 cartons of liquor concealed beneath bags filled with rice husk

    Published on: May 10, 2026 6:50 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, ROHTAK
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Ahead of the voting for the Sonepat municipal corporation (MC) elections scheduled for Sunday, a joint team of CM flying and CID busted an illegal liquor smuggling network and seized illegal liquor worth 40 lakh from Kharkhoda area.

    CM flying inspector Bijender Singh said the team became suspicious after removing the tarpaulin covering the trailer and found rice husk bags loaded inside. (HT Photo)
    CM flying inspector Bijender Singh said the team became suspicious after removing the tarpaulin covering the trailer and found rice husk bags loaded inside. (HT Photo)

    The raid was conducted at the parking lot of a private hotel, where officials recovered 1,238 cartons of liquor concealed beneath bags filled with rice husk. Officials said the recovered liquor was allegedly brought from Chandigarh and was suspected to be meant for illegal distribution during the MC elections. According to officials, the action was carried out on a tip-off received by the CM Flying team.

    CM flying inspector Bijender Singh said the team became suspicious after removing the tarpaulin covering the trailer and found rice husk bags loaded inside. When the bags were removed, liquor cartons were found hidden underneath. No driver or owner was found at the spot.

    Officials said that the liquor was reportedly authorised for sale in Chandigarh only, and authorities suspect excise duty evasion and illegal supply to other areas during the election period. Police and excise officials are now investigating the source of the liquor and the intended supply network. FIR proceedings in the case are underway.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Day Before MC Polls: 1,238 Cartons Of Illegal Liquor Seized In Sonepat
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes