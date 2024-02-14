Day on, Dera Bassi police clueless about identity of men who shot at woman

A day after two unidentified men fired at a 50-year-old woman sitting outside her house in Guru Nanak Colony, Dafarpur, Dera Bassi, police continued to grope in the dark about the shooters’ identities. The accused were captured in a nearby CCTV camera while entering the street on a Hero Splendor motorcycle. (HT Photo)

Teams of Dera Bassi police, led by assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Vaibhav Chaudhary and Dera Bassi station house officer (SHO) Ajitesh gathered CCTV footage from multiple spots.

According to sources, familiar with the probe, the masked shooters escaped towards Mubarikpur, Dera Bassi, after firing at the victim, Saroj, who sustained two bullets – one in the chest and another in the neck. She was shot from a close range while she was sitting with her neighbours.

The shooters conducted a recce of the area, before striking around 1.30 pm, aware that the victim will be outside her house in the afternoon as per daily routine, they said.

A senior police officer, attached with the probe, said, “The woman used to sit outside her house daily and at times, even had arguments with passers-by for placing the chair in the middle of the road. We are investigating the case from all possible angles and have even questioned her relatives, including the in-laws of her daughter, as she is separated from her husband. Moreover, as Saroj owns several properties, we are looking into whether a property dispute is behind the attack.”

The accused were captured in a nearby CCTV camera while entering the street on a Hero Splendor motorcycle. While the driver was wearing a helmet, the pillion rider had covered his face with a monkey cap. They slowed down near Saroj’s house and opened fire, before fleeing, sending panicked onlookers scurrying for cover.

Saroj was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors referred her to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, due to her critical condition after excessive blood loss. Police said the victim was now out of danger.

Superintendent of police (SP, Investigation) Jyoti Yadav said the motorcycle used by the shooters had no number plate. “Once the victim is stable, we will record her statement, which will be useful in identifying the accused,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dera Bassi police on Tuesday booked the two unidentified shooters under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.