Days after arrest in bribe case, Ambala sub-inspector suspended

Days after he was arrested along with a fellow cop for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹20,000 for delaying arrest in a murder bid case, a sub-inspector (SI) posted in Saha police station of Ambala was suspended on Sunday.

The suspended cop, Rishi Pal, was held along with an exempted sub-inspector (ESI) Kulwinder Singh, posted with the criminal investigation department (CID), on March 30. While Singh was caught red-handed with the money, he had told officials that he was collecting it on behalf of Pal.

Ambala superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, who issued the suspension orders, stated that following the arrest of the two cops, a probe had been ordered to DSP (Barara) Rajneesh Kumar.

“The report submitted by Kumar suggests his (Pal’s) involvement in the case. He was also involved in a similar case lodged at Parao Police Station in Cantonment on November 3, 2019. Due to his involvement in both cases, the image of the police department has been badly damaged. Thus, he was suspended on April 1 under Rule 16.1. of Punjab Police Rules and Article 311 (2) of the Indian Constitution,” the statement read.

The SI was an investigating officer in the 2019 case, where he had allegedly sought ₹50,000 from a woman complainant for conducting raids in Gurugram in a domestic violence case.