Days after arrest in bribe case, Ambala sub-inspector suspended
Days after he was arrested along with a fellow cop for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹20,000 for delaying arrest in a murder bid case, a sub-inspector (SI) posted in Saha police station of Ambala was suspended on Sunday.
The suspended cop, Rishi Pal, was held along with an exempted sub-inspector (ESI) Kulwinder Singh, posted with the criminal investigation department (CID), on March 30. While Singh was caught red-handed with the money, he had told officials that he was collecting it on behalf of Pal.
Ambala superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, who issued the suspension orders, stated that following the arrest of the two cops, a probe had been ordered to DSP (Barara) Rajneesh Kumar.
“The report submitted by Kumar suggests his (Pal’s) involvement in the case. He was also involved in a similar case lodged at Parao Police Station in Cantonment on November 3, 2019. Due to his involvement in both cases, the image of the police department has been badly damaged. Thus, he was suspended on April 1 under Rule 16.1. of Punjab Police Rules and Article 311 (2) of the Indian Constitution,” the statement read.
The SI was an investigating officer in the 2019 case, where he had allegedly sought ₹50,000 from a woman complainant for conducting raids in Gurugram in a domestic violence case.
-
Haryana calls special session after Punjab seeks transfer of Chandigarh
The Manohar Lal Khattar government on Sunday decided to hold a special session of the Haryana assembly on April 5 in a move that is aimed at countering the Punjab assembly resolution about the transfer of Union Territory Chandigarh to the AAP-ruled border state. The decision to summon a special session of the Vidhan Sabha was taken in a Cabinet meeting that Khattar chaired.
-
Consumer disputes redressal commission fines Reliance Retail charging customers for carry bags
The district Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission imposed a fine of ₹1.5 lakh on Reliance Retail Limited Bestech Mall, Sector 66, with an additional penalty of ₹15,000, for charging payments for providing carry bags to 15 customers. The complainants (CCs), in their complaints have alleged that they were charged extra money for carry bags during the stores/shops of the Reliance Retail Limited, on different dates.
-
Ready to make any sacrifice to protect Haryana’s interests: Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday termed the resolution passed by the Punjab government in the Vidhan Sabha reiterating its claim on the joint capital Chandigarh a political stunt. Hooda further said he had called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Delhi on Monday to discuss the further course of action. The former chief minister also expressed concern over the ever-increasing inflation.
-
Chandigarh’s Hunar Haat crafts festival concludes
The 39th Hunar Haat, being held at the Parade Ground, Sector 17, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, came to a close on Sunday. Around 8 lakh people visited the fair over the course of its 10-day duration. The artisans and craftsmen, including a large number of women, from different states and UTs participated in the event that had over 360 stalls set up. Several artisans and craftsmen were felicitated on the closing day.
-
Despite hiring contractor, Mohali fails to curb stray cattle menace
Despite hiring a contractor to catch stray cattle, the menace continues to persist in Mohali, leading to traffic chaos and even accidents in some cases. The contractor, hired in September last year, is paid ₹1,500 for every animal caught. MC has one gaushala in Industrial Area, Phase 1, with a capacity of 700 animals. Four years ago, there was a proposal to create a new cattle pound, but so far nothing has been done.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics