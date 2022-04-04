Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Days after arrest in bribe case, Ambala sub-inspector suspended
Days after arrest in bribe case, Ambala sub-inspector suspended

The suspended cop, Rishi Pal, was held along with an exempted sub-inspector (ESI) Kulwinder Singh, posted with the criminal investigation department (CID), on March 30; Ambala superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa issued the orders to suspend the Ambala sub-inspector
The Ambala sub-inspector had allegedly sought bribe to delay arrested in an attempt-to-murder case. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 01:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Days after he was arrested along with a fellow cop for allegedly taking a bribe of 20,000 for delaying arrest in a murder bid case, a sub-inspector (SI) posted in Saha police station of Ambala was suspended on Sunday.

The suspended cop, Rishi Pal, was held along with an exempted sub-inspector (ESI) Kulwinder Singh, posted with the criminal investigation department (CID), on March 30. While Singh was caught red-handed with the money, he had told officials that he was collecting it on behalf of Pal.

Ambala superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, who issued the suspension orders, stated that following the arrest of the two cops, a probe had been ordered to DSP (Barara) Rajneesh Kumar.

“The report submitted by Kumar suggests his (Pal’s) involvement in the case. He was also involved in a similar case lodged at Parao Police Station in Cantonment on November 3, 2019. Due to his involvement in both cases, the image of the police department has been badly damaged. Thus, he was suspended on April 1 under Rule 16.1. of Punjab Police Rules and Article 311 (2) of the Indian Constitution,” the statement read.

The SI was an investigating officer in the 2019 case, where he had allegedly sought 50,000 from a woman complainant for conducting raids in Gurugram in a domestic violence case.

