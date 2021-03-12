Days after presenting budget, Punjab FM Manpreet Badal tests positive for Covid-19
Barely four days after presenting the state budget in the Punjab assembly, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, 58, announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
In a Facebook post shared early on Friday, he said, “I have tested positive for Covid and I will be in quarantine for the coming days.”
Also read: 4 charts that show India’s second wave has started
Badal, who had presented the budget on March 8, confirmed that he had got tested before the assembly session and then again immediately after it. “Before the session, I tested negative. After the session, I have tested positive,” he said.
The budget session of the Punjab assembly began on March 1 and concluded on March 10.
Urging all those who had come in contact with him recently to undergo the coronavirus test, the Bathinda legislator said, “Anyone who has been in contact with me, please for your and your family’s safety, get tested.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agri sector gets lion’s share in Haryana budget 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn to bring big retail to Sector 17
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh MC plans to discontinue afternoon water supply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nod to high-density plantation on 5,500 hectares in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh records 135 cases, highest since November surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police inspector arrested in Chandigarh house grab case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terror, talks will not go together is guiding doctrine of govt: Chrungoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HP governor receives first jab, 88 more virus cases logged
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab reports over 1,400 new Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid Covid surge, night curfew imposed in Punjab’s Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Slight dip in Himachal’s night temperatures after snow, rain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP govt neglecting Dharamshala: Cong secy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Year after escape, Amritsar jailbreak main accused is back behind bars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana CM presents ₹1.55 lakh crore budget with focus on health, agriculture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Days after presenting budget, Punjab FM Manpreet Badal tests positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox