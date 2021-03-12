Days after presenting budget, Punjab FM Manpreet Badal tests positive for Covid-19

Barely four days after presenting the state budget in the Punjab assembly, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, 58, announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Facebook post shared early on Friday, he said, “I have tested positive for Covid and I will be in quarantine for the coming days.”

Badal, who had presented the budget on March 8, confirmed that he had got tested before the assembly session and then again immediately after it. “Before the session, I tested negative. After the session, I have tested positive,” he said.

The budget session of the Punjab assembly began on March 1 and concluded on March 10.

Urging all those who had come in contact with him recently to undergo the coronavirus test, the Bathinda legislator said, “Anyone who has been in contact with me, please for your and your family’s safety, get tested.”