DC directs GLADA to survey new sites for carcass plant

In a fresh development over the shifting of carcass utilisation plant in Ludhiana, deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain has directed the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) to conduct a detailed survey of two alternate sites under its jurisdiction and submit a feasibility report at the earliest. The deputy commissioner instructed GLADA to survey two newly identified land parcels and submit a report outlining their technical and environmental viability. (HT Photo)

The move comes after a joint inspection committee raised red flags over the earlier proposed location at Garhi Fazal village, citing strong opposition from locals, potential environmental hazards, and the risk of law and order issues.

The committee, comprising officials from the municipal corporation, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), GLADA, forest department, and the local revenue staff, was constituted in April and had carried out a site visit on April 17.

According to the last report, residents of Garhi Fazal and neighbouring Garhi Seru have unanimously rejected the proposal and submitted formal resolutions through their respective gram panchayats. The villagers raised concerns over pollution, foul odours, and the movement of carcass transport vehicles through narrow village roads, warning that it could spark unrest among local farmers and residents.

The committee noted that the access road to the 16-acre site was just 27 feet wide and unpaved, making it unsuitable for heavy vehicular traffic. Furthermore, the PPCB reiterated that a carcass plant falls under the “red category” of industries as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines, which mandates it be located far from residential zones.

Additionally, the land was earlier marked for compensatory afforestation following a directive from the Punjab chief secretary in 2024. Changing its use now would require multiple government approvals, further delaying the project.

In light of these issues, the deputy commissioner instructed GLADA to survey two newly identified land parcels and submit a report outlining their technical and environmental viability, accessibility, and alignment with the Ludhiana Master Plan.

Meanwhile, residents of Garhi Fazal continue to voice their concerns. “We will not allow a plant that risks our health and environment. Our stand is clear,” said Gurjant Singh, a local resident.

The carcass plant, earlier located in Sidhwan Bet and later shifted to Tajpur Road, has remained closed for over a year following public protests.