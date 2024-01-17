close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / DC honours four women farmers

DC honours four women farmers

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 17, 2024 08:12 AM IST

The 15-day training programme organised by HDFC Bank Parivartan, in collaboration with the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) under the Prime Minister- Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra Scheme concluded recently

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and ADC (general) Gautam Jain on Tuesday honoured four women farmers from Punjab who were certified as skilled drone pilots in a training programme held in Haryana.

DC Surabhi Malik (HT Photo)
The 15-day training programme organised by HDFC Bank Parivartan, in collaboration with the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) under the Prime Minister- Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra Scheme concluded recently.

In the programme conducted in Manesar, Haryana, Gurinder Kaur and Simranjitt Kaur of Machiwara Sahib, Rupinder Kaur of Lapran and Mandeep Kaur Pannu of Barundi were certified as skilled drone pilots.

As part of a government commitment, free drones will be provided to 15,000 women-led self help groups, showcasing a strong dedication to empowering women in agriculture and fostering economic independence.

The primary objective of the programme was to empower women, creating a positive impact on their social and economic conditions by upskilling them and making them eligible for various government schemes available for FPCs/POs. Additionally, they will achieve economies of scale in the procurement of raw materials and establish better market linkages as FPC/POs.

