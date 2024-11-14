DC office ministerial staff halts government work, public faces inconvenience

On the call of the DC Office Ministerial Employees Union, staff at the DC’s office and local tehsils took a collective leave on Thursday, affecting government work and causing inconvenience for the public. Key offices, including the MA branch, superintendent’s office and ministerial staff in tehsils remained empty, leaving many visitors frustrated. Important tasks related to property registrations in tehsils were delayed, while over 700 government mails were left undistributed at the DC office in Ludhiana. Several licence applications also faced delays in review and processing. (HT Photo)

Union leader Vicky Juneja stated that the employees have long been demanding the reinstatement of the old pension scheme, but the government has only given assurances without taking any action. He added that there is a growing discontent among employees due to the delayed dearness allowance payments and perceived neglect by the government.

A meeting with the state government officials is scheduled for Sunday to discuss their demands, after which the union will decide the further action. Many citizens had to return without getting their work done due to the absence of staff.