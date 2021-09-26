DCs to submit excess rain reports in 48 hours: Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) to submit reports on areas that received more than 100mm rain in the past few days.

The DCs will have to submit the reports within 48 hours.

Chautala said this is being done so that farmers can be compensated for their losses by conducting special girdawari of the affected areas. He said the crops that are not covered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana will also be compensated.

The deputy CM, who also holds the portfolio of revenue and disaster management department, said there is a possibility of non-seasonal rains till September 30 as per the forecast of the meteorological department.

He said the state government will compensate loss of crop including horticulture produce and pulses that are not covered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

He said at present, there is a possibility of more damage in pulses and cotton crops and after receiving the report, special girdawari will be done.

He said the problem of waterlogging has also come to notice in zones around the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway.