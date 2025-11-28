Deadlock ends as Vice-President clears Panjab University senate poll dates

After a year of delays, protests and controversial notifications from the Centre, Panjab University on Thursday finally received approval to hold its long-pending senate elections, scheduled between September 9 and October 4 next year. Panjab University V-C Renu Vig celebrating with students on the Panjab University campus. (HT)

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, who also serves as the university’s chancellor, approved the election schedule that the varsity had sent on November 9, clearing the way for the first senate polls since the previous term ended on October 31, 2024. But the university will effectively remain without a governing body for two full years.

The PU Bachao Morcha, which has been spearheading the protests for the election schedule, however, has said its agitation will continue, as several key demands remain unresolved.

In the absence of an elected senate since October last year, the key decisions remain in the hands of the syndicate, the executive arm of the senate, and the vice-chancellor, a concentration of power that drew sustained criticism.

The discontent intensified in October 2025 when the Centre notified sweeping changes to PU’s governance structure, reducing the senate to 31 members, abolishing the elected graduate constituency, slashing representation for teachers and affiliated colleges and restructuring the syndicate to include more nominated and ex-officio members.

The backlash was swift — teachers’ unions, alumni groups and student organisations, along with social groups across Punjab, united under the PU Bachao Morcha, holding marches, sit ins and campus shutdowns. Political parties in Punjab soon joined the protests, forcing the Centre to first pause and eventually withdraw the notification.

With the reforms scrapped and pressure mounting, PU finally sent another fresh election schedule to the chancellor this month.

According to the approved plan, elections will be conducted across seven constituencies for 49 of the senate’s 91 seats. The remaining senators will either be nominated or ex-officio.

Polling will begin on September 7, 2026, with elections for principals and staff of technical and professional colleges, followed by counting on September 9. Elections for professors and for associate/assistant professors of the teaching departments will be held on September 14, with counting scheduled for September 16.

Heads of affiliated arts colleges, professors and teaching staff of affiliated arts colleges and registered graduates will vote on September 20, with counting on September 22. The final constituency — various faculties of the university — will conduct elections on October 4, 2026, with counting also on the same day.

In the 286 days before the first day of polls, the university will publish draft electoral rolls, invite objections, hear and decide those objections and release the final rolls, as mandated by the PU’s Calendar.

This will be followed by the call for nominations, scrutiny notices, withdrawal notices and the final list of contesting candidates. Added to this are logistical tasks like printing ballots, preparing polling centres and training staff, all of which must be completed before voting begins.

“We are grateful to the Vice-President for approving the senate elections. This is an important step toward strengthening PU’s academic environment,” said Renu Vig, vice-chancellor, who was seen sharing sweets with the protesting students and former senators.

Protesters say fight isn’t over

Despite the announcement, the PU Bachao Morcha has made it clear that its agitation is not over. Even as celebrations broke out on campus, morcha leaders reiterated that their remaining demands remain unresolved.

These include quashing of FIRs against 14 students involved in previous protests, scrapping the new SOPs for campus gatherings and disbanding the committee considering re-affiliation of Haryana colleges.

“The sit-in outside the V-C’s office will continue until we receive written assurances on all three demands,” said morcha leader Raman, adding that they will hold a victory march across the campus on Friday.

A year of suspense and turmoil

October 31, 2024: The term of the PU senate ends. With no election schedule approved, the university enters a vacuum in its top governing body, triggering backlash from senators, student groups and alumni bodies.

November 2024-October 2025: Over the span of the year, PU forwards the senate election schedule four separate times to the chancellor’s office. Each attempt receives no approval, deepening frustration on campus.

October 28: The Centre issues a notification restructuring PU’s governing bodies, triggering protests by student groups and faculty associations.

November 4: Amid sustained political backlash in Punjab and intensifying student agitation, the Centre defers implementation of its previous notification.

November 7, 2025: The Centre rescinds the November 4 notification, fully restoring PU’s original governance structure.

November 9, 2025: PU sends senate election schedule once again to the chancellor’s office for approval, marking the fifth submission in one year.

November 27, 2025: The Vice-President of India and PU chancellor CP Radhakrishnan finally approves the senate election, slated between September 9 and October 4, 2026.