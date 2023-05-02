2 youth killed in assault by group of miscreants in Punjab’s Sangrur

Two youth were killed and three persons seriously injured after a dozen miscreants attacked them with sharp-edged weapons. The deceased were also fired upon by the miscreants. Police have identified six accused and three vehicles used in the attack. The deceased were also fired upon by the miscreants. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Police are suspecting that the attack could be the fallout of personal enmity or dispute over turn of tube-well for irrigation. The deceased have been identified as Amandeep Singh (32) alias Rinku and his friend Chamkila (30), resident of Sherpur.

Baljeet Kaur (50), mother of Rinku, told police that she was in the house with her son and daughter Ramandeep Kaur when Rinku’s friends Chamkila and Gobinda arrived at their home. Meanwhile, at around 11.30am one dozen persons entered their house and attacked all of them. They also fired at them and fled from the spot.

The victims were rushed to Sangrur civil hospital where Rinku died during treatment while Chamkila died at Rajindra hospital in the late evening. Baljeet Kaur, Ramandeep Kaur and Gobinda are undergoing treatment at Sangrur civil hospital, said police.

Sangrur SP (Investigation) Palwinder Singh Cheema said, “The accused also fired at victims. Rinku had a bullet injury on his face. He died in the afternoon while Chamkila died in the late evening. We have identified the accused persons and vehicles used by them. They will be arrested soon.” A case under Section 302 (murder) and arms act has been registered at Sherpur police station.