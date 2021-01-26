IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dealing with protesting farmers tightrope walk : Haryana DGP
Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava (HT Photo)
Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Dealing with protesting farmers tightrope walk : Haryana DGP

State police chief Manoj Yadava says managing farmers’ protest on Delhi borders through dialogue, better intelligence and preventive steps.
READ FULL STORY
By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:30 PM IST

Haryana Police chief Manoj Yadava has said that police have been managing the farmers’ protest through dialogue, better intelligence, preventive steps, and keeping an element of surprise in the movement of VIPs. Excerpts from an interview:

How well is the state police force prepared to deal with the farmers’ protest?

There is a strong presence of the police force on the ground. We have been on the job for almost two months now and have been able to maintain the situation with continuous dialogue. The march on KMP Expressway went off smoothly. So far, the situation has been managed through a combination of firmness and continuous dialogue. While respecting the farmers’ right to protest, we have made efforts aimed at confidence building measures. We are ready for a long haul.

Are you seeking more central forces from the MHA keeping in view the escalation in number of protesters and vehicles?

More central forces are on the way. In fact, 10 more companies of the central paramilitary forces (CPMF) arrived on Monday. These are in addition to 35 companies of CPMFs we already got (each company has 85 personnel). The more the protest intensified, the more boots on the ground we got.

The police advisory cautioned on vehicular movement for three days on Delhi-bound national highways and expressways? Are there any measures in place to deal with the travel plans for case of medical emergency?

There are multiple routes to reach Delhi. One can travel through Uttar Pradesh or go via Rohtak and Jhajjar to Gurugram. Though these will be longer routes and will consume more time. We have advised against movement on the KMP e-way as it will get clogged due to the return traffic of tractors once they finish the loop approved by the Delhi Police.

Ruling party politicians have blamed the police for not controlling the mob during the Kaimla kisan mahapanchayat in Karnal? How is the police supposed to control agitating crowds without using force?

It is a difficult situation. The government has given clear directions to the police to act in a restrained manner. It’s a tightrope walk for Haryana police. We are managing the situation through dialogue, better intelligence, preventive steps, and keeping an element of surprise in the movement of the VIPs. For over two months of agitation, we have tried to engage with the farmer leaders. The Kaimla episode was not a happy one for us. The only positive was that no one was injured or killed. We are trying to do our best.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Additional chief secretary (ACS, health) Rajeev Arora said that 33,215 healthcare workers (HCWs) were inoculated on January 25, a day designated as Covid-19 Vaccination Day by the state health department. (Reuters)
Additional chief secretary (ACS, health) Rajeev Arora said that 33,215 healthcare workers (HCWs) were inoculated on January 25, a day designated as Covid-19 Vaccination Day by the state health department. (Reuters)
chandigarh news

Covid vaccination crosses lakh mark in Haryana

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Only four districts in the state now have a critical positivity rate of more than 6%. Panipat is the latest to exit from the critical category, while Jhajjar with a positivity rate of 2.1% for a second consecutive week remained on the brink of entering the desirable positivity rate category of less that 2%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava (HT Photo)
Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Dealing with protesting farmers tightrope walk : Haryana DGP

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:30 PM IST
State police chief Manoj Yadava says managing farmers’ protest on Delhi borders through dialogue, better intelligence and preventive steps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers at Tikri border headed for Delhi on tractors on Tuesday morning. (HT Photo)
Farmers at Tikri border headed for Delhi on tractors on Tuesday morning. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Farmers remove police barricades at Singhu, Tikri to begin tractor march before schedule

By Sunil Rahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Shower petals on police as long queue of tractor-trolleys, cars and motrocycles gets rolling on Ambala-Delhi and Rohtak-Delhi highways.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many vehicles were freshly painted and decorated with flowers, with the Tricolour affixed on one side and carrying ration, mattresses and other essentials.(Sanjeev Sehgal/HT Photos)
Many vehicles were freshly painted and decorated with flowers, with the Tricolour affixed on one side and carrying ration, mattresses and other essentials.(Sanjeev Sehgal/HT Photos)
chandigarh news

Thousands leave for Delhi ahead of rally from Punjab, Haryana

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Amritsar/jalandhar/karnal/rohtak
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:34 AM IST
  • In the Haryana districts of Rohtak, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani and Dadri, villages emptied out as farmers drove to Delhi in tractors-trailers, cars, SUVs and motorbikes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Balwant Singh Rajoana main accused in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh murder case.(HT File photo)
Balwant Singh Rajoana main accused in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh murder case.(HT File photo)
chandigarh news

SC gives Centre two weeks to decide on Rajoana mercy plea

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:22 AM IST
  • Rajaona was convicted over the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in August 1995.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandeep Singh (captain) (HT File Photo)
Mandeep Singh (captain) (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Punjab to take on Karnataka in quarters

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:34 AM IST
After a successful run in the league stage, Punjab will now be facing defending champions Karnataka in the quarter-final tie to be played at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Chandigarh municipal corporation says it has spent crores and purchased 425 vehicles for lifting the segregated waste. (Representational picture)
The Chandigarh municipal corporation says it has spent crores and purchased 425 vehicles for lifting the segregated waste. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC says it’s committed to protecting waste lifters’ livelihood

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Garbage collectors are aggrieved at change in waste collection norms in the city; had sought HC directions to junk the system
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh DSP gets President’s Police Medal
Chandigarh DSP gets President’s Police Medal
chandigarh news

Chandigarh DSP gets President’s Police Medal

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) (east) Gurmukh Singh has been awarded President’s Police Medal for his distinguished service, on the occasion of Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh transport buses to run at full occupancy
Chandigarh transport buses to run at full occupancy
chandigarh news

Chandigarh transport buses to run at full occupancy

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses will now be allowed to run at full seating capacity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers prepare for a tractor rally against the newly passed farm laws ahead of Republic Day at Singhu border near New Delhi. (REUTERS)
Farmers prepare for a tractor rally against the newly passed farm laws ahead of Republic Day at Singhu border near New Delhi. (REUTERS)
chandigarh news

Farmer leaders deploy volunteers to check rumour-mongering during tractor parade

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Farmers from several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday continued to head towards Delhi to join the tractor parade against the Centre's three new agriculture laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PU has already conducted exams for final-year students and reappear examination in various categories in online mode. (HT FILE PHOTO)
PU has already conducted exams for final-year students and reappear examination in various categories in online mode. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Panjab University to hold online exams for odd semesters from Feb 15

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:15 AM IST
The decision on the mode of examination was announced on Monday after more than a month of deliberations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last year, the civic body had received only <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>425 crore against its demand of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,076 crore in grant-in-aid from the administration. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Last year, the civic body had received only 425 crore against its demand of 1,076 crore in grant-in-aid from the administration. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC seeks 1,058 crore from admn for 2021-2022

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:12 AM IST
The municipal corporation has demanded 1,058 crore from the UT administration in its proposed budget of 1,590 crore for the financial year 2021-2022
READ FULL STORY
Close
Panchkula leads with 61.6%, while Chandigarh and Mohali have achieved around 50% on an average.
Panchkula leads with 61.6%, while Chandigarh and Mohali have achieved around 50% on an average.
chandigarh news

Panchkula leads in meeting Covid vaccination target in tricity

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:34 PM IST
However, in absolute numbers, Mohali leads with 3,614 health workers inoculated so far, followed by 2,557 in Panchkula and 2,037 in Chandigarh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Apni mandis set to reopen in Chandigarh
Apni mandis set to reopen in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Apni mandis set to reopen in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Apni mandis are set to reopen in Chandigarh after a span of nine months
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police stopping protesters from stepping on to the road during a demonstration against farm bills at Matka Chowk in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Police stopping protesters from stepping on to the road during a demonstration against farm bills at Matka Chowk in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

3,000 cops on vigil in and around Chandigarh on R-Day

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Apprehending protest by farmer unions, Panchkula police have imposed prohibitory orders near the parade ground
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP