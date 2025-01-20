Death of cancer patient in Himachal: Jan Aushadi kendras directed to keep stock of life saving drugs

A month after the death of a cancer patient in Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, due to the alleged non-availability of an injection, the state government has directed Janaushadi kendras to keep stock of the life-saving drugs. Himachal health and family welfare minister Dhani Ram Shandil. (File)

This was stated by the state health and family welfare minister Dhani Ram Shandil.

State health and family welfare minister Dhani Ram Shandil, while talking to HT, on Monday, said, “Every life is important to us so we have issued directives to ensure the availability of life-saving drug at all times.”

“The particular injection being very costly was not stocked by Janaushdhi Kendra. The government will ensure even though expensive we shall keep a stock of these life-saving injections in these medical stores in future,” added Shandil who said he held a meeting with the Janaushdhi Kendra staff and issued a warning.

“Health services were crippled in the previous BJP government and we are prioritising strengthening healthcare infrastructure. We are in the process of the procurement of state-of-art medical equipment and machinery to benefit the people of the state,” he added.

The issue came to light after a video of Jhanvi of Bilaspur surfaced on social media alleging that her father, Devraj Sharma, was not given an injection due to alleged non-payment of dues by the government, resulting in his death. The issue came to light recently when Jhanvi of Bilaspur, in a video shared on social media, had said that her father Devraj Sharma went to the hospital in November but a required injection was not available. She said in the video that her father was registered in HIMCARE and he went to hospital in November. He made several rounds for the injection which cost ₹50,000 but due to its non-availability he died on December 3.”

In a statement, the state government on Saturday said that the pharmacist of the Jan Aushadhi shop had requested the patient’s attendants to confirm regarding the injection’s--Nimotuzumab (Biomab)--availability in three or four days as the supply order for the same was issued. However, the patient and his family did not visit the medicine shop to get the injection or medicines. As this injection is very expensive, it is to be procured from the vendor only and that too on the advice of the doctor, they said.

BJP seeks action

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Monday demanding strict action against officials said, “Chief minister should take strict action against those officials who pointed fingers at the victim’s family. The government had already committed a grave sin by not providing the medicine on time but by pointing fingers at the family, the government has done an even more heinous act.” “Justice demands that this case be investigated impartially and strict action be taken against those who conspired against the victim’s family,” said Jai Ram.

“The government could have atoned for this by apologising to the deceased family and making arrangements to avoid such a situation in future. This is not the only and the last case. This has become an everyday thing even in IGMC. Sometimes due to the unavailability of medicines some operations are also postponed.

He said, “The argument that the injection was expensive and comes from outside is also a sign of the government’s shamelessness and stooping to a low level. The question is not of challenges but of the government’s intentions.”