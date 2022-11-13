Death threat over e-mail: Police beef up security outside Congress leader’s residence in Ludhiana

Police on Saturday beefed up security outside the residence of Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand in Sarabha Nagar Extension, a day after he reportedly received a death threat over e-mail. Temporary bunkers have been installed outside his house by placing sandbags.

Mand, who is national joint coordinator of All India Congress Committee (Kisan union) and a member of International Anti Khalistan Terrorist Front, said he is being targeted by anti-social elements as he speaks out against radical leaders. Police have restricted Mand’s movement citing security reasons.

Meanwhile, sadar police lodged an FIR against two people for morphing pictures of Mand and posting them on social networking sites.

Mand told police in his complaint that an account on Facebook going by the name Harjeet Singh Jeet uploaded a morphed picture of him online carrying a Pakistani flag. Similarly, another Facebook profile named Ghadatch Gulla uploaded morphed pictures of him and his aides carrying Khalistani flags.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, station house officer at sadar police station. said that an FIR has been lodged against the accused under Sections 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code. Police are trying to trace the accused.