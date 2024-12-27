Dec 30 ‘Punjab bandh’ call getting good support, claims farmer leader Pandher

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Thursday said the call for a ‘Punjab bandh’ on December 30 is getting good support from various sections. The decision to give a call for a ‘Punjab bandh’ was taken last week by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher speaking to the media on the 'Punjab Bandh' call for December 30, in Sangrur on Thursday. (ANI)

To ensure the success of the bandh, SKM (Non-political) and KMM convened a meeting of transporters, employees, traders and others at the Khanauri protest site on Thursday.

“Punjab Bandh” will be observed from 7 am to 4 pm on December 30, he told reporters at the Khanauri border site.

There will be a complete bandh on December 30, said Pandher, however, emergency services will remain operational.

Pander said traders, transporters, employees’ unions, toll plaza workers, labour, ex-servicemen, sarpanches and teachers’ unions, social and other bodies, and some other sections have lent their support to the bandh.

“This bandh will force the Centre to accept the demands of farmers, the farmer leader said as he slammed the union government for failing to accept the demands of farmers,” he said.

Farmers under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and KMM have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A “jatha” (group) of 101 farmers made three attempts to enter Delhi on foot on December 6, December 8 and again on December 14. They were not allowed to proceed by security personnel in Haryana.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal (67) has been sitting on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border since November 26 to put pressure on the Centre to accept the farmers’ demands, including legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP).

Amid Dallewal’s worsening health, on Wednesday, a delegation of Punjab’s ruling AAP met the farmer leader at Khanauri protest site and urged him to take medical treatment saying that his health is “important”.

A senior leader of SKM (Non-political) Kaka Singh Kotra, who addressed the media at Khanauri on Thursday with Pandher, reminded the AAP leaders that “they sat on mass hunger strike when their leader Arvind Kejriwal was arrested. Now, why can’t they go and sit and protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence”.

Kotra felt that ruling AAP in Punjab was not exerting enough pressure on Centre to force them to accept protesting farmers’ demands. The role which they (AAP) should have played they have not done so, he said. “Will only Punjab farmers benefit if a legal guarantee to MSP is given,” Kotra asked.

Besides a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops, the farmers are demanding a debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in the electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and “justice” for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.