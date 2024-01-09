Decision on Cong tie-up with AAP as per state leaders’ sentiments: Yadav

Chandigarh/Amritsar : Newly appointed Punjab affairs in-charge Devender Yadav will start his meetings with the state Congress leaders on Tuesday to take their feedback and gauge public sentiment on the potential alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab. Newly appointed Punjab affairs in-charge Devender Yadav will start his meetings with the state Congress leaders on Tuesday to take their feedback and gauge public sentiment on the potential alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Yadav, who reached Amritsar on his first visit to Punjab after being made in-charge of party affairs, will start his discussions by holding separate meetings with senior party leaders followed by MPs and MLAs, both present and former. He is scheduled to meet block presidents and state unit office-bearers, district chiefs and heads of frontal organizations on January 10 and 11.

Yadav reached the state on a day when the Congress and the AAP commenced their talks on seat sharing in Punjab and Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections.

“Any decision on tie-up with the AAP will be taken in accordance with the sentiments of the state leaders,” he said.

The opinion in the Punjab Congress is sharply divided on tie-up with the ruling AAP in the state. While a large section of state leaders, including leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, has been opposing seat-sharing in Punjab, most of the Congress MPs from the state favour the coalition with the AAP and cite the significance it holds for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in putting up a united fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in general elections. Both groups have made their views known to the central leadership.

Earlier in the day, Yadav paid obeisance at Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath shrine as he embarked on his new political innings as in-charge of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) affairs amid the tussle between senior party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa over the rallies being organised by the former in the state.

State Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Sidhu remained by Yadav’s side at the Golden Temple.

I have no faction: Sidhu

However, Sidhu left the shrine complex minutes before the others. He told mediapersons outside the shrine: “I have no faction. My only faction are 3 crore Punjabis living here and 2 crore abroad. I will fight for them. I don’t care who objects. I never stop anyone from going anywhere.”

Asked about Bajwa’s objections to his rallies, he said, “Whoever organises a gathering of 10,000, I will hail him. However, this must be in the favour of Punjab and its welfare. I will cooperate fully with Yadav Sahib. My activities will go on irrespective of the loss I bear.”

Sidhu’s December 17 rally at Mehraj village in Bathinda had evoked a sharp reaction from several Congress leaders, including Bajwa, who had asked Sidhu to join the party’s programmes instead of setting up his “own stage”. Later, some party leaders had also demanded an action against Sidhu. On Sunday, Sidhu held another rally at Kotshamir village in Bathinda.

There’s no groupism in party: Warring

On Sidhu’s statements, Warring said, “There is no groupism in the party. Sometimes there is a difference of opinion in the family. Being president of the Punjab Congress, I’m supposed to take everyone along. Teamwork is needed to strengthen the party.”

‘Discipline is paramount’

On rallies being addressed by Sidhu, he said, “Every leader, irrespective of his rank, has the right to hold gatherings anywhere, but everyone must maintain party discipline. If anyone does not follow it, he or she must face the music irrespective of his or her rank. Discipline is important.”

Interacting with the media, Yadav said, “I have just come to Punjab. I will see what is happening here and comment accordingly.”

Bajwa had a separate meeting with Yadav in Amritsar.