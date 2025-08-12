Declaration mandatory before religious conversion: Panipat DC

Citing the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and Rules, 2022, Panipat deputy commissioner (DC) Virender Kumar Dahiya said on Monday that any person intending to convert religion will have to submit a declaration in Form ‘A’ to his office before conversion. Panipat deputy commissioner (DC) Virender Kumar Dahiya said on Monday that any person intending to convert religion will have to submit a declaration in Form ‘A’ to his office before conversion. (HT File)

He said that the government’s orders are being effectively implemented in the district and the administration is in alert mode to ensure that the rules are not violated in any way.

“In case of minors, both surviving parents are required to submit a declaration in Form ‘B’. Additionally, any religious priest or person organising a conversion ceremony has to give prior notice in Form ‘C’ to the DC office where conversion is planned. On receipt of such declarations or notifications, the DC will acknowledge them by issuing a receipt from the office, thereby ensuring formal documentation and transparency of the conversion process,” an official statement read.

Further, the DC said that the Act provides that within thirty days of display of the notice, any person may lodge objections in writing and on receipt of such objections, there is a power to conduct thorough verification and investigation as per the rules.

“If after investigation, it is found that the proposed conversion is in violation of the Act, such as the use of force, fraud, coercion or other prohibited means, there is a power to refuse permission for conversion by issuing a detailed and reasoned order,” he added.

‘Objective to protect citizens, not to interfere with their freedom’

The DC further said that the government’s objective is not to interfere with individual religious freedom but to protect citizens from fraud, coercion or unlawful inducement as the Act prohibits any person from converting or attempting to convert another person from one religion to another by means of misrepresentation, use of force, threat, undue influence, allurement or fraudulent means (including digital means). It also prohibits conversion by marriage or for the sake of marriage.

Up to 5 years jail for ‘illegal conversion’

Dahiya also said that illegal conversion is punishable with imprisonment of one to five years and a fine of at least ₹1 lakh. If a person conceals his religion to get married, he can be imprisoned for three to 10 years and fined at least ₹3 lakh.

He said the Act also provides that any marriage performed in violation of the provision of concealing one’s religion for marriage shall be deemed void, while any child born from such a marriage shall be deemed legitimate and his property shall be inherited according to the inheritance laws of his parents.

“Converting a minor, woman or a person belonging to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe is punishable with imprisonment of four to ten years and fine of at least ₹3 lakh. Mass conversion, defined as conversion of more than two persons at the same time, is punishable with imprisonment of five to 10 years and fine of least ₹4 lakh,” the statement read.