Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Declare cross-border drugs, arms smuggling as ‘terrorism’: Aujla to PM

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 13, 2025 09:38 AM IST

I write to you with grave concern and a deep sense of urgency regarding the ongoing and escalating crisis of cross-border drug and arms smuggling in the border areas of Amritsar district,” reads the letter

Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to declare cross-border drug and arms smuggling as “acts of terror and war”.

Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla (HT File)
Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla (HT File)

“I write to you with grave concern and a deep sense of urgency regarding the ongoing and escalating crisis of cross-border drug and arms smuggling in the border areas of Amritsar district,” reads the letter.

He added, “More than two lakh lives have already been lost due to the drug menace that has gripped the region. Over 90% of the deceased are from the Sikh community, reflecting the disproportionate impact this crisis has had on the people of Punjab. This is a sustained and deliberate assault on the youth, families and future of our state. It is nothing short of an act of terrorism, and in every sense, an act of war.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Declare cross-border drugs, arms smuggling as ‘terrorism’: Aujla to PM
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On