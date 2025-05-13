Declare cross-border drugs, arms smuggling as ‘terrorism’: Aujla to PM

Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to declare cross-border drug and arms smuggling as “acts of terror and war”. Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla (HT File)

“I write to you with grave concern and a deep sense of urgency regarding the ongoing and escalating crisis of cross-border drug and arms smuggling in the border areas of Amritsar district,” reads the letter.

He added, “More than two lakh lives have already been lost due to the drug menace that has gripped the region. Over 90% of the deceased are from the Sikh community, reflecting the disproportionate impact this crisis has had on the people of Punjab. This is a sustained and deliberate assault on the youth, families and future of our state. It is nothing short of an act of terrorism, and in every sense, an act of war.”