Deepender Hooda accuses BJP of rigging 2024 Haryana assembly polls

Member of Parliament Deepender Hooda on Sunday alleged widespread rigging and manipulation in 2024 Haryana assembly polls in which BJP formed the government for a third straight term. Hooda paid floral tributes to Lord Valmiki and asserted that the Congress is committed to walk the path of truth and struggle.

Addressing a gathering during the Lord Valmiki’s Prakat Utsav at Panipat’s Israna, Rohtak MP said that they suspect manipulation in the last year’s assembly polls as the Congress candidates were leading on 75 seats in ballot box count, but fell behind in the EVM results.

“The BJP has subverted people’s will. In the last 15 assembly elections, the Congress achieved its highest-ever vote share in 2024. The BJP managed to form the government by a margin of merely half a percent—about 22,000 votes. The people’s sentiment was clearly in favour of change, but the BJP manipulated this sentiment and captured power through money-driven electoral tactics,” he added.

The Rohtak MP said that the Haryana voters wanted a change and they voted for the Congress but the BJP, in collusion with the Election Commission, resorted to coercion, bribery, discrimination and punitive tactics.

“On the eve of counting day, chief minister Nayab Saini Ji had declared that the BJP will form the government and that the opposition would be finished. The BJP came to power by managing public sentiment, and after assuming power, it grew arrogant,” Hooda added.

He said that during the election campaign, the BJP promised to provide ₹2,100 to every woman but now the government has imposed restrictive conditions that excluded a large number of beneficiaries.

“Before the elections, the BJP manipulated voters by issuing ration cards to 75% of the population, only to cancel them at an even faster pace after the elections. So far, around 12 lakh ration cards have been revoked. The prices of diesel, petrol, electricity, and tolls have all been increased, adding to the public’s burden,” he added.