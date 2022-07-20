Deepti Naval’s memoir, an ode to Amritsar, childhood
Renowned actor-writer-painter Deepti Naval was in Chandigarh on Wednesday for the launch of her memoir, A Country Called Childhood.
Ehsaas, Women of Chandigarh and the Prabha Khaitan Foundation, in association with Taj Chandigarh, had organised The Writer Circle, a literary session, where the veteran actor, in conversation with former IAS officer, writer and motivational speaker Vivek Atray, shared snippets of her unforgettable childhood in the tumultuous Amritsar of 1950s and ’60s, family holidays in Kullu-Manali, conversations with her parents and didi, and how it all shaped her as a human.
During the conversation with Atray, Naval says the book, in a way, is not a typical memoir but more like a screenplay, adding that she does not nurtures these stories, they nurture her.
“From my father, I got the gift of writing and from my mother – acting, dance, art and music. Also, I was never professionally trained as an actor but when we were kids and my didi would get bored, she would ask me to act on command and maybe that became kind of a workshop for later,” the veteran actor says.
Lauding her writing style, Atray says, “The book left an impression on me. I, as a reader, remember the characters as the description was so cinematic.”
On being asked why the book’s cover is black and white and she herself was dressed in that particular colour combination, the actor was quick to say: “Simplicity is my style! And while I may dress in these shades, there’s colour in my paintings, and my stories and poems.”
On what’s so special about Amritsar, she says, “It being the city of the Golden Temple, most of its residents having wounds, stories and the history of Partition, the walled city’s proximity of the Pakistan border – all adds to culmination of innumerable stories that in turn, shape the residents and their personalities.”
In the book, Naval has minutely recounted and written in vivid detail anecdotes from her childhood in the streets of Amritsar including watching films at the local talkies, acting on command of her didi (Smiti), her mother Himadri Naval telling the sisters bedtime stories of her life in Burma before the family was displaced, her piti (as she called her father), Uday Chandra Naval, lighting up the house at night with a lamp so that a young Deepti could go to the bathroom without any fear, encounters with madmen in Amritsar and Manali, among others.
Naval says that it is these experiences and the lessons taught by her ‘mama’ and ‘piti’ made her empathetic, compassionate and with that came the understanding that nothing, including our lives, is forever. It’s all a journey!
Kharghar residents endure power outage for nearly 14 hours
Almost 14 hours of power outage in various parts of Kharghar sent the daily routine of residents completely haywire. Electric supply to Sectors 35 E, I, F and D, Sectors 7, 37 and 15 was disrupted from 1am on Wednesday causing residents to lose their sleep. Power supply was finally restored by 3.45pm. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd informed that the power failure was due to a short circuit on two 11KV feeder lines.
Never seen SBSP chief Rajbhar standing under the sun: Azam
PRAYAGRAJ Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan said that he had never seen Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar standing out under the sun, in a rebuttal to the latter's recent statement on SP president Akhilesh Yadav. Last month, upset over the defeat of SP candidates in Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls, SP alliance partner SBSP chief OP Rajbhar had questioned the absence of Akhilesh Yadav from campaigning on ground.
Best Bakery case: Accused seeks transfer of trial, claiming witnesses are being tutored
An accused facing trial in the Best Bakery case of Gujarat has urged a city court to transfer the matter to some other additional sessions judge, claiming that the trial court had not taken cognisance of his apprehension that witnesses were being tutored. Harshad Solanki on Wednesday filed a plea, through lawyer Prakash Salsingekar, in the Mumbai sessions court.
Missing in Delhi's urban local bodies: Empowerment at the zonal level
Under both the trifurcated as well as unified corporation, the decentralisation of power at the wards committee level has been found severely lacking, stakeholders say. “If we look at the governance structure, decentralisation is necessary. The JNNURM urban renewal mission had pushed for mandatory 'area sabhas' for local governance. RWA working in various areas need to be linked to ward level or at least zonal level decision-making bodies,Dr Debolina Kundu, a professor at the National Institute of Urban Affairsdu said.
Late to school because of monster on road, m’am: Students told to give innovative reasons for being late due to traffic jams in Thane
Traffic snarls in Thane city have impacted the lives of several people. Sometimes, it could be a 'meteorite striking the earth' to be the reason for being late to school and evading punishment. Parents, teachers and school students are among the worst hit due to the constant congestion in Thane. Some schools along Ghodbunder Road have asked students coming from far to stay at home if there are heavy rains and traffic congestion.
