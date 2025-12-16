Defamation case against Kangana: Court adjourns hearing to Jan 5

A special court in Bathinda on Monday deferred the hearing in the defamation complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian from Mandi and actor Kangana Ranaut to January 5. Kangana’s counsel GS Dandiwal said the BJP MP moved an application for exemption from a personal hearing in view of the ongoing winter session in the Parliament. (Rahul Singh)

Judicial magistrate first class Inderjeet Singh adjourned the case after the complainant, Mahinder Kaur, a septuagenarian woman from Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda, failed to appear before the court.

Kaur’s counsel RS Behniwal told reporters that the complainant was indisposed.

He stated that at the next hearing, two additional prosecution witnesses would be presented before the court against the accused.

Dandiwal said there was no direction from the court regarding Kangana’s mandatory presence in the next hearing in January next year, as the special court had yet to issue an order on the MP’s plea for permanent exemption from appearing physically in the matter.

A defamation case was filed by Kaur in 2021, alleging that Kangana defamed her in a post on social media platform X by wrongly identifying her as a Shaheen Bagh protester, Bilkis Bano, and suggesting that such women could be hired to protest for ₹100.