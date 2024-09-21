Deficient monsoon: Dams witness sharp dip in water levels

Water levels in the Bhakra, Pong, and Ranjit Sagar Dams are significantly lower this year compared to the same period last year owing to a deficient monsoon, the Central Water Commission (CWC) report revealed. Water levels in the Bhakra, Pong, and Ranjit Sagar Dams are significantly lower this year compared to the same period last year owing to a deficient monsoon, the Central Water Commission (CWC) report revealed. (HT File)

The official date to monitor the filing season of reservoirs starts from June 1 and continues till September 20.

Experts attributed it to twin reasons —deficient rainfall during the monsoon and prolonged heatwave in the summer months.

Additionally, the power demand rose compared to last year with all four units of the 800MW Ranjit Sagar Dam operating at full capacity to meet the state’s power needs.

As per the data of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Punjab received 26% less rainfall during the monsoon season which is the third lowest in the country after Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh.

Similarly, Himachal Pradesh, which has reservoirs for two dams Bhakra and Pong received 19% less rainfall during the same period.

“The water levels in the Bhakra, Ranjit Sagar, and Pong reservoirs are critical for the irrigation and power generation of Punjab. This indicates a challenging period ahead,” an expert added, who did not wish to be identified.

According to the CWC weekly bulletin on live storage status as of September 19, Ranjit Sagar Dam recorded a 62% deficiency from normal water storage, while Himachal Pradesh, with Bhakra and Pong reservoirs, recorded a 20% deficiency from normal storage levels.

The Northern Regional Load Despatch Centre’s (NRLDC) daily report shows that, as of September 20, the water level in Bhakra reservoir was 1,647.5 feet, 26.5 feet lower than the corresponding level of 1,674 feet last year. The level is 32.5 feet below the maximum permissible filling capacity of 1,680 feet.

In the Pong dam, the water level on September 20 was 1,364.5 feet, 24.5 feet below last year’s level of 1,389 feet on the same date.

Meanwhile, the water level in Ranjit Sagar Dam was 1,636.3 feet, down by 57 feet compared to last year’s level of 1,693.3 feet on the same date. The water level is 95 feet below the maximum permissible level of 1,731.5 feet.

A senior PSPCL official, pleading anonymity said that if heatwave conditions persist next year, it may be forced to implement power cuts.

“If the water levels remain low we will have no option but to impose power cuts as we will not be in a condition to meet the power demand. The water level in the Ranjit Sagar Dam is currently quite low, which could threaten hydropower generation,” he added.