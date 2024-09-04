Deficit rainfall triggered pest attack on cane crops in Yamunanagar, say experts

A joint team from Chaudhary Charan Singh University’s Regional Research Centre in Karnal and Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Yamunanagar’s Damla found heavy pest attack on sugarcane crop spread in the region under Saraswati Sugar Mills of Yamunanagar. The crop scientists and farmers believe that due to deficit rain this monsoon, rampant pest attack was seen on crops. (HT Photo)

The team led by a senior coordinator from Karnal’s regional centre, Maha Singh Jaglan, visited at least four villages to check the crop spread across 30 acres in the district. The crop scientists and farmers believe that due to deficit rain this monsoon, rampant pest attack was seen on crops.

The team first visited the farms of progressive farmer Satpal Kaushik in Kartarpur village to check the crop on 15 acres and found effect on four acres.

“Black ant attack was seen in one variety of his crop on two acres that must have started in May-June. The pest attacks the crop at its roots, following which leaves become yellow. Immediate measures were suggested as the crop can be recovered at this stage,” he said.

“In another two acres of different variety of crop, webbing mite and top borer were seen. The mites are leaf-sucking pests for which, a spray was suggested to the farmer. In the case of top borer, no infestation was found and the attack was in control,” he added.

At six acres of farms belonging to farmer Gurmail Singh of Talakour village, the team observed the effect of wilt fungal disease and root borer on at least two acres.

“There was heavy yellowing on top of the crop as due to the disease the nutrients do not reach to the top. Pest attack and disease were also found on four acres of the crop of another farmer Rajesh Kumar from the same village and nearly one acre belonging to Sharanjeet Singh of Ismailpur,” Jaglan said.

Farmer Satpal Kaushik said, “Because of less rain, the pests are out in the open and sucking our crop. If there had been more rain, the crops could have been waterlogged and pests, particularly black ants, would have died. Overall, deficit rain in the state earlier had an impact on paddy and now on sugarcane crop as well.”

The Regional Research Centre has suggested that farmers use Phendal 50 EC spray with urea and water to protect crops from black ants.

It asked the farmers to use trichocard, available at the centre, four times and inspect the crops regularly while using the best quality seed always.