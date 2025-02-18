Deficit snowfall plays spoilsport to Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg

Lack of enough snow in the ski resort of Gulmarg has played spoilsport to the upcoming national winter games. As many as 30 teams consisting of about 1,000 athletes and officers from different states and sports boards all over India are going to participate in these events. (Representational image)

The Khelo India Winter Games 2025 which were scheduled to be held in the northern ski resort of Gulmarg in the last week of February have been postponed till enough snowfall covers the slopes.

“The 5th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, initially set for February 22-25 has been postponed due to insufficient snowfall,” said J&K sports council in a post.

It said that a new assessment will be conducted once the snow conditions improve. “The revised update will be announced accordingly, “ the council said.

The Union Territory of Ladakh hosted the ice events from January 23 to 27 while the UT of Jammu & Kashmir had to host the snow events from February 22 to 25.

No new dates have been set so far. An official said that there is no adequate snow in Gulmarg. “When there will be more snowfall, a fresh assessment will be made and subsequently dates will be announced,” he said.

Unlike the unprecedented drought last year, this time the upper reaches near the Line of Control, 50km from Srinagar, have received early snowfall though the intensity has been mild. Kashmir has seen three bouts of snowfall on December 27-28, January 4-5 and January 16. But overall, this winter has also witnessed deficit precipitation.

Snow-boarding and skiing instructor Farhat Naik said that snowfall has been average this year. “The slopes are not fully covered in snow. Rocks are visible in the upper slopes,” he said.

“Our venue for the games is normally the Kongdori area. So far, it’s hard to conduct any games there because the rocks stand exposed,” Naik said.

The sporting competitions like Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing, Ski Mountaineering and Snow Boarding would be held in Gulmarg as part of Khelo India Winter Games-2025 this year.

As many as 30 teams consisting of about 1,000 athletes and officers from different states and sports boards all over India are going to participate in these events.