Defunct baggage scanner at Ludhiana rly station a major security loophole: ADGP

On her maiden visit to the Ludhiana railway station on Friday, additional director general of police (ADGP, railways) Shashi Prabha Dwivedi flagged the defunct condition of the lone baggage scanner as a major security loophole.

The scanner at the main entry gate of the station has been out of service since September. It was non-functional even during the festive season, when the routine footfall at the railway station went up to 35,000 and police were forced to rely on random checking with handheld scanners.

Dwivedi, who joined as ADGP (railways) in September, said, “As Ludhiana is among the busiest and most important junctions in Punjab, security concerns are very high. In view of this, the baggage scanner needs to be made functional without delay. I will take up the matter on priority with the Railway Police Force, which is under the ministry of railways.”

RPF officials said they have already written to the railways department regarding the baggage scanner’s repair.

Speaking on the staff crunch in GRP, Dwivedi said, “There are around 200 posts that are lying vacant in GRP Punjab and the sanctioned strength is also much lower than what is required to maintain law and order efficiently. The current strength of GRP Punjab is 98, including those serving on temporary basis, and we are working to fill vacancies at the earliest.”

The sanctioned strength of GRP Ludhiana has not been increased for over 30 years and there are only 57 personnel serving on a regular basis against the sanctioned strength of 87.

When asked about the lack of female personnel in the GRP, she said, “There is no immediate solution to this problem. Whenever we need female personnel, we take the help of local police.”

During her inspection, police personnel deputed at the station told Dwivedi about issues they are facing due to the outdated infrastructure at the station. She said that the project to revamp the station is in the pipeline.

“I am aware that there is a shortage of modern equipment and technical expertise with the GRP and I will try to get requisite funds allocated at the earliest to solve issues being faced by the personnel,” the ADGP said.

According to the sources in the GRP, the ADGP said that permanent staff will soon be deployed at the railway station, replacing the temporary personnel from Amritsar, Patiala and Sangrur. Also, three investigation officers and over five women staffers will also be instated in the coming days.