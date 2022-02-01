Delay in construction of road: Ludhiana residents protest against sitting MLA, councillor and MC

The residents of Dharampura street number 2 on Tuesday staged a protest against sitting MLA Surinder Dawar, the Municipal Corporation (MC) and councillor over the delay in reconstruction of the road, which was dug up around a month and a half ago.

The residents blocked the main road near Baba Than Singh chowk for around 20-25 minutes during the protest, raising slogans against Dawar. The residents complained that they found it difficult to commute and that a few residents have also been injured in accidents.

The protesting residents also criticised the MC officials, saying the street was dug up for laying of sewer lines, but the authorities have failed at installing the sewer line properly despite multiple attempts.

Speaking of the same, a resident Simar Chandok said, “Despite numerous complaints submitted with the authorities, nothing has been done at ground level to reconstruct our street. The residents also faced difficulties for over a month as it took around a month for MC to install water and sewer lines.”

“The authorities have made three failed attempts, but the sewer has still not been installed properly. Sitting MLA Surinder Dawar is making tall claims of development, but he has even failed to visit the area and listen to the grievances of the public,” he said.

Gurpreet, another resident echoed the sentiment, saying, “The public representatives including the MLA and the councillor should at least visit the area once and then they will come to know about the problems being faced by residents. The residents, especially the elderly, face a lot of difficulties fearing accidents.”

Despite attempts, Dawar remained unavailable for comments. The local BJP councillor Manju Aggarwal’s husband, Inder Aggarwal, however, said the manholes have been made, but work had not been completed as the concrete had yet to dry.

Aggarwal gave an assurance that the work would resume on Wednesday, adding that since the project had commenced before the imposition of the model code of conduct, work can be taken up.

AAP looking to cash in on anger

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Ludhiana (Central) constituency, Ashok Prashar Pappi also reached the protest site. He attacked Dawar for failing to take up proper development works in the constituency.