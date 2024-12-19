Delay in construction of verandah outside CJ court: HC contempt notice to chief engineer CB Ojha

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has issued contempt notice to UT chief engineer CB Ojha over non-compliance of court orders on construction of a verandah outside the chief justice’s court. Currently, the verandah exists only in front of the court building from number 2 to 9. The need for a verandah was felt as the open space outside the court inconveniences visitors, especially during rains. (HT FILE)

On November 29, the HC had issued directions that the construction work be started within two weeks.

“Despite lapse of two weeks from the last date of hearing, no effort has been taken by the UT administration to show that the process of construction has commenced. As such, this court directs the registry to implead CB Ojha, chief engineer, UT administration, as party and on doing so, contempt notice be issued against CB Ojha to explain as to why contempt proceedings may not be commenced and he not be punished for causing contempt of Writ of Mandamus issued on 29.11.2024,” the court said, seeking his response by January 10.

The order was passed by HC on November 29 even as UT had told the court that the Chandigarh administration is yet to get a nod for the same from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI).

Currently, the verandah exists only in front of the court building from numbers 2 to number 9. The need to construct the verandah has been fely for a long time as the open space outside the court inconveniences visitors, especially during rains. The HC building is part of the Capitol Complex, which was designated a World Heritage Site in 2016. The complex, spread over 100 acres in Sector 1, is a prime example of Chandigarh’s architecture designed by French architect Le Corbusier.

Construction at a heritage site is prohibited without approval from the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

The committee has already stalled three ambitious projects at the Capitol Complex, including the underground multi-level parking lot, high court’s holistic development plan and an AC chiller plant.

It was in this backdrop that UT had informed the court that a proposed map of the verandah has been submitted to the ASI for approval and the Chandigarh Heritage Committee has granted in-principle nod subject to contacting Foundation Le Corbusier in Paris to share the required drawings/data related to the project. However, the court terming it as “dire need of the hour” ordered construction of the same.

The court was hearing a 2023 public interest litigation (PIL), filed by Vinod Dhaterwal, an office-bearer of the high court employees’ association, demanding infrastructure development at the HC complex in wake of increasing traffic congestion, space crunch and implementation of the holistic development plan.

Part of HC in catchment area: Report

During the hearing, a demarcation report was submitted by the Survey of India before the court which shows that the HC campus, excluding certain portions comprising the original heritage building of the HC, the extension portion and certain other buildings, fall within the catchment area of Sukhna Lake.

In view of this, the HC has asked the administration and Centre to produce the documents relating to the date of initiation of construction of the Capitol Complex, in particular the original building of the HC, and also the date of construction of Sukhna Lake.

It is to be noted that due to restrictions on construction etc. in the area owing to catchment area, HC’s expansion plan has got stalled. UT has now offered 14 acres for HC buildings in Sarangpur.