‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Haryana Police issue traffic advisory

In view of the “Delhi Chalo” march of farmer organisations on February 13, Haryana Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory for the public. The police have asked citizens to restrict travel on main roads of the state anticipating potential traffic disruptions on major routes from Haryana to Punjab. Paramilitary personnel stay vigil after security tightened ahead of the farmers' march to Delhi, which is scheduled to be held on February 13, in Ambala on Saturday. (ANI)

An official spokesperson said people should travel to Punjab only in urgent circumstances. Additional director general of police (law and order) Mamta Singh advised checking the current traffic situation by following Haryana Police’s social media platforms: Twitter -@police_haryana, @DGPHaryana, and Facebook.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

In the event of traffic disruptions on NH-44 (Delhi-Chandigarh highway), passengers traveling from Chandigarh to Delhi have been advised to take alternative routes via Barwala/Ramgarh, Saha, Shahbad, Kurukshetra, or through Panchkula, NH-344 Yamunanagar Indri/Pipli, Karnal. Similarly, passengers traveling from Delhi to Chandigarh are encouraged to reach their destination via Karnal, Indri/Pipli, Yamunanagar, Panchkula, or Kurukshetra, Shahabad, Saha, Barwala, Ramgarh.

The spokesperson said in case of any discomfort, people can dial 112.

The spokesperson said preparations have been made to temporarily change traffic routes in affected districts, especially Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Fatehabad, Sirsa.

Traffic movement, however, will remain unaffected on all other routes in the state.